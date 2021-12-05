House hunt Mcminnville: See what’s on the market now

(Mcminnville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mcminnville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

161 Josh Ln., Mcminnville, 37110 0 Bed 0 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 717 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Here's the proverbial diamond in the rough. This cabin shell is nestled on a beautiful small acreage that is covered in hardwoods. The property has a nice pond, a well, and public power. The cabin needs quite a bit of work but it sets back off the road and is very secluded. The road leading to this property is a paved dead end road that is lightly traveled. With lots of infrastructure already in place this could truly be a great place to get away from it all.

For open house information, contact David Simpson, D.M. Simpson Realtors & Auctioneers at 931-473-5263

186 Watson Road, Rock Island, 38581 0 Bed 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1962

GREAT ON RIVER LOT. HAS OLDER HOME ON PROPERTY, FIXER UPPER, NICE AREA IN THE ROCK ISLAND COMMUNITY.

For open house information, contact Tammy Price, Tri-star Real Estate & Auction Co., at 931-836-2259

203 Donnell St, Mcminnville, 37110 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,007 Square Feet | Built in 1900

In most convenient location. Older home with lots of charm and great character, walking distance to Court Square and business district. Residential or possible commercial use. Home offers four bedrooms, two full baths, formal dining and family area. Great investment opportunity. Home is in need of some TLC.

For open house information, contact Julio Unzueta, Highlands Elite Real Estate LLC at 931-400-8820