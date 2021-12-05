House hunt Montrose: See what’s on the market now

(Montrose, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Montrose will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2001 Black Canyon Rd, Crawford, 81415 2 Beds 1 Bath | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,085 Square Feet | Built in None

Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, 970-234-5344, liz.needlerock@gmail.com, http://www.needlerockrealty.com/: Country Farm House. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with unfinished basement on Fruitland Mesa. Wood floors, graceful arches and abundant built-in storage. Back deck to enjoy the stunning views of Needle Rock, Grand Mesa and the West Elks. Minutes from Black Canyon National Park. Enclosed porch and unfinished walkout basement, gives you room to grow or a possible vacation rental. Fenced yard with shade trees and shed. Pasture with frost free hydrants from the domestic well. Perimeter fencing, wooded lot provides shade for your critters. Pellet stove to keep you cozy and save on propane costs. Tile back-splash and modern hardware in the kitchen. Recently updated bathroom with pedestal sink. Thoughtful touches like a laundry shoot to the basement. Come enjoy the impeccable views and country location.

67686 E Borough Drive, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,146 Square Feet | Built in None

Darrel D Holman, RE/MAX Alpine View, Cell: 970-209-0032, dholman@remax.net, http://www.montrosecorealestate.com: This beautiful 2100 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home sits on 1 irrigated acre with spectacular San Juan Mountain views. This home has a very open and welcoming floor plan. The upgrades are numerous from granite kitchen counter tops, stainless appliances, oak flooring to the custom tile work. This home is perfect for entertaining with the large patio and deck and you're just minutes from town.

901 6530 Road, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in None

Karen Maxner, Prestige Real Estate, C: 970-596-1286, karenmaxnerrealtor@gmail.com, www.prestigerealestatepro.com: Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac with no homes directly behind it. An extremely nice & modern home located in the lovely Cimarron Creek development. This home has it all!The home is adjacent to the tree lined stoned wall path that leads to the main beautiful & winding walking path. The walking path is also very close to overflow guest parking if needed. Bonus items on this home include:1 - the potential for a ramp to be built on the west side of the home leading to the side door. This area already has a roof2 - the west side is fenced in for your pet/security. The front of the home features a nice covered deck with fresh stain and new steps which wraps around to the west.This home comes with a shed for extra storage.Inside you will find a large eat-in kitchen with:- a separate laundry area (washer & dryer are included)- an island/breakfast bar- newer 2019 pewter finished appliances (Natural Gas Range-Microwave-Fridge -Dishwasher).- high ceilings with lots of cabinet spaceThe living room is sunny with high ceilings and can also accommodate a separate dining area, if desired. Central air conditioning is installed. This home features 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms with a split floor plan and the 2nd bathroom in the master bedroom. Lot lease fee includes Water (up to 3000 gal/mo.)-Trash-Recycle-Sewer, sidewalk snow removal & irrigation of lawns. The park provides an area for RV/Camper parking through Cimarron Creek & is based on availability. Buyer must apply for residency and lot leasing.

75256 Q72 Road, Montrose, 81401 1 Bed 1 Bath | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in None

Aaron Tobler, RE/MAX Alpine View, C: 970-275-0780, aaron.tobler@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Don't miss your chance to make this Mountain Retreat yours! Sitting just below Waterdog Peak on 35 acres southeast of Montrose this home/cabin was built with quality and efficiency in mind. Its tucked back and private on the edge of a large aspen grove with a gentle open slope down from the patio to maximize the stunning mountain and valley views in every direction. The property is located in big game unit 65 and whether you enjoy hunting or not, you'll love seeing the abundant wildlife in this perfect habitat. From deer, elk, bear, and mountain lion to a variety of birds of prey. The property includes oak, aspen, wild grasses, a large pond and a couple of springs, which could potentially be used a primary water source. The home was originally designed to have 3 bedrooms upstairs and as the new owner you could make that happen very easily. It is now connected to power through DMEA simplifying your life and time if you'd like. Under the tile on the main level there is pine flooring just like in the upstairs. The walls are 6" tongue and groove aspen with fir beams and the exterior siding is cedar. The home also has hot water baseboard for heat on 2 zones (up & down) that run off the large semi-automated wood-fueled boiler outside. The kitchen and bathroom have beautiful granite countertops and hickory cabinets. Outside you'll find a 30 amp plugin for your camper or 5th wheel that can also be tied into the septic system and there is a 1,000 gallon propane tank available for the home as well. Don't worry about staying in touch or getting that work project done remotely as there is great cell service at this cabin! The relaxing and natural beauty of this property simply can't be denied this has it all...rare indeed and especially at this price point! Call today to setup your showing!

