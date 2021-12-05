Take a look at these homes on the Kailua Kona market now

(Kailua Kona, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kailua Kona. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1 Kiwi St, Kailua-Kona, 96740 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,685,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,518 Square Feet | Built in 2008

New Build: Located at what many consider the perfect elevation "950 ft", you will enjoy cool evenings for entertaining with your "wall of doors" and warm days soaking in your pool.

3,500 sqft of living area, 4 En-Suite bedrooms, with the stunning 180 degree Ocean Views from the main bedroom, living room and pool areas.

Plans for this home began in 2007 then came the recession of 2008 lasting until 2015. The 120-foot driveway, pool and other infrastructures were worked on up until 2020 when COVID stopped progress. Now in 2021 its time to pick the finishing touches, like cabinets, counters, fixtures, appliances, pool tile, railings.....all very personal touches and the sellers have decided to let the new owners make it theirs.

It's location is often quoted as "Living in the 10s" ….. 10 minutes to the airport, 10 minutes to major shopping centers (Costco, Home Depot to the north and Walmart and Lowes to the south) and 10 minutes to Alii Drive and the world famous Ironman start/finish line.

The list price is for a finished home ( $500,000 construction allowance included to finish) and depending on buyers taste, they may want to add more to the allowance or less, but this is that rare opportunity to have a luxury home started and you pick the finishes.



Items already in place, built in pool, tile floors on the ground floors, hand carved doors throughout the home, custom exotic wood floors for the upstairs and much more.

Note: In the last 6 months , homes in this neighborhood, 20-30 years old have sold for up to and over $2m - this new build - custom home is well worth its list price.

69-200 Pohakulana Pl, Waikoloa, 96738 2 Beds 2 Baths | $730,000 | Condominium | 1,033 Square Feet | Built in 2002

One of the few units in the project that offers a covered carport for parking.

Busy Turn-key Short Term Vacation rental currently managed by Kona Coast Vacations.



Building I is located in the back of the project with a view of the King's Shops and Lake on the 9th fairway of the Waikoloa Beach Course.

2 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the 2nd floor with elevator access for convenience. In unit laundry. Central air conditioning.



The Fairway Villas at Waikoloa Beach Resort are located in an exquisite setting on the pristine private shores of King's Lake on the Waikoloa Beach Course. This luxurious villa provides a quiet and convenient location where you can enjoy a swimming pool, hot tub, onsite fitness facilities, gas grills and nearby golf privileges. The tropically landscaped property is close to shopping, championship golf, and ocean activities. Enjoy outstanding snorkeling and soak up the sun at "A" Bay. Dining, shopping within walking distance, and a variety of recreational activities await you at the Waikoloa Beach Resort.



RECENT UPGRADES:

Washer/Dryer

Dishwasher

Carpet

Couch

Bedroom Window Pane

Televisions

Entertainment Center



Seller is providing a Home Warranty with purchase.



HOA DUES INCLUDE:

• Cable package includes 150+ cable channels, wi-fi, internet.

• Trash/rubbish removal, sewer, water, landscaping

• Exterior building insurance

• Reserves for future maintenance/improvements

• On-site Resident Manager





Busy vacation rental. Showing dates are limited.

68-3840 Lua Kula St, Waikoloa, 96738 1 Bed 1 Bath | $435,555 | Single Family Residence | 815 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Highly sought after Waikoloa Village Condominium. Ground single level unit. This home offers tranquility, safety and security with no passing traffic or busy streets nearby yet offers easy access to Waikoloa Village and highway. Dining and living room area looks out to the back patio with slider, and one pool view. Open floor plan and Tile flooring throughout. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Only single bedroom unit listing available on the market.

68-1774 Halona Pl, Waikoloa, 96738 4 Beds 4 Baths | $917,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,457 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Come enjoy this corner lot home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Over 2400 sq ft, this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom single-level home is located in the desirable Sunset Ridge Subdivision of Waikoloa Village. The main portion of the home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, en suite bathroom and private sliding door access to the back yard. Second bedroom has a sliding door with access to the front yard and private door to the hall bathroom.



The addition was built in 2005 and It features a large open floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has private access to the yard, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.





Other features include:

* Plastic Outdoor storage shed

* Garage door and opener installed 2019

* 15 leased photovoltaic (PV) panels installed 2012

* 120 gallon Solar water heater installed 2010

* A spacious yard with a variety of matured Mango trees, Coconut tree, Banana tree, Papaya tree, Lemon tree, Yellow and Purple Lilikoi, Aloe plants, Ti leaf, Moringa (Kalamungay), Stephanotis, and over 20 Plumeria trees.

* Fully fenced in with a blue rock stone wall and chain link fence

* Wall/window AC units

