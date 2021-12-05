Take a look at these homes on the market in Jasper

(Jasper, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jasper will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

326 Gardners Gin Rd, Cordova, 35550 2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1950

2 bed, 2 bath Home just minutes from both Jasper & Cordova. Could easily be 4 Bedrooms in use! Metal Roof, Vinyl Windows. Call your preferred Agent today!

For open house information, contact Brian Glenn, White Pepper Smith Lake at 205-295-5253

2501 Heritage Dr, Jasper, 35504 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,913 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Charming move in ready Heritage Hills home that has been completely updated from top to bottom. Offering an open floor plan, 3BR 2BA, basement, two car garage, all new cabinetry, granite counters, flooring, appliances, roof, back deck, landscaping and sod. All of this is sitting on a large corner lot just minutes to schools, shopping and dining!

For open house information, contact Brandi Shiflett, Joseph Carter Realty at 205-295-5141

539 Duskin Point, Jasper, 35504 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in None

This property is a one of kind Beautiful country setting close to Smith Lake Has a 3br 1.5 home energy efficient has a generator for emergencies .Has lots of storage buildings and a guest cottage Will come furnished Has an abundance of wildlife and an area where you could have family gatherings. Dont miss out on this great property

For open house information, contact Rhonda Raines Joseph Carter-Smith Lake

505 Crest Circle S, Jasper, 35501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Very Nice 3BR 2BA Brick home in beautiful Pinecrest subdivision in the heart of downtown Jasper. Home features lots of hardwoods, formal dining, large family room , updated HVAC , gas cook top, great deck and patio area for hosting, private back yard and more. $3000 Closing Costs assistance!!!!Call today for full detail!!

For open house information, contact Brian Lee Alexander, White Pepper Smith Lake at 205-295-5253