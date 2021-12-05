House hunt Marquette: See what’s on the market now

(Marquette, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marquette. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2501 E M28, Marquette, 49855 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,694 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Welcome to Loon Call Cove! This extremely private oasis is truly a hidden gem in Marquette County. Only 15 minutes from downtown Marquette sits this sprawling 53-acre parcel with over 2100 feet of sandy beach Lake Superior frontage! A property of this size and with that amount of Lake Superior frontage just isn’t around anymore! The property is filled with wildlife and trails leading you to your own 2100’ private beach. With the amazing panoramic view, you can see Marquette’s city skyline, the Superior Dome, miles and miles of Lake Superior and the popular Shot Point. The diversity this property has to offer is truly something special. The property is complemented by a home that was very well built with a unique and tasteful design. The previous owner built the home with total privacy in mind. The unique design to the home features so many special aspects; from the beautiful custom stone fireplace, open kitchen area, large windows with amazing views of Lake Superior throughout, sky lights, spacious full bath with jetted tub, ample storage, and of course no lake home in the U.P. is complete without a Sauna. You’ll enjoy watching the boats and Loons glide across the Lake from the deck, balcony or from right inside the home itself, what a sight! Thinking ahead, this home was built in a way that you could easily add on to it and make it suit your needs perfectly. As an added bonus, there is plenty of space to park your cars and toys with the oversized attached 2 car garage along with the detached 2 car garage- both are heated! You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to own such a rare property; this is really something you have to see to appreciate! See the following link to view the vast property from a birds eye view: https://vimeo.com/569616107/09230fe774

34 Carrie, Negaunee, 49866 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a perfect & private country setting in Negaunee Township. Ranch style home with 1560 sq/ft with open concept living and dining areas. All 3 bedrooms are spacious, including the master suite with bath and a walk-in closet. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout. Outside features are a large 2 car garage with added carport on the side, and a great backyard.

321 E Park, Marquette, 49855 5 Beds 1 Bath | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1934

East side living at it's best. Historic Marquette home near Lake Superior with original woodwork. Within walking distance to Marquette's beaches, NMU, shopping, dining establishments, and bars all while having 5 spacious bedrooms. This home has been in the same family for generations since it was first built, now it is looking for a new family. Many updates already completed such as furnace (2019) that has A/C ready hook up, new electrical panel, electrical brought up to code as of October 2021 (per and according to a local electrical company), many new water lines and light fixtures, and new water heater. This hard to come by home, has original hardwood floors under the carpeting. The owner is continuing to update the home while it is for sale. The kitchen counter tops and sink are now installed as well as the removal of the carpeting in the main living space to show the beautiful hardwood flooring. With a little bit of sweat equity, you will have a beautiful home on the East side of Marquette. Two car garage, nice back yard complete with perennials, raspberry bushes and rhubarb, and a shed for extra storage.

341 W Main, Marquette, 49855 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,796 Square Feet | Built in 2011

You will love this perfect waterfront retreat on the Chocolay River with Lake Superior access. This custom built house is designed to take advantage of the great outdoors. From the cozy covered front porch to the spacious backyard, this home offers a relaxing, private oasis overlooking 100' of river frontage with beautiful views and easy access to the water where you can canoe or kayak to the shores of stunning Lake Superior. In the summer you'll find yourself spending your days and nights on the 530 sq ft. raised wood deck, gathering for outdoor dining and socializing or soaking in the hot tub while stargazing. Or perhaps you'll prefer to circle around the fire pit with friends and family to enjoy a summer evening roasting marshmallows. There's also a wood fired outdoor sauna to round out the activities. For the biking enthusiast, the Heritage bike trail is right around the corner. From here you can bike for miles and miles or maybe take a quick trip into Marquette for a meal or a beer at one of Marquette's many craft breweries. There's even a "pirate ship" playhouse designed for hours of fun for the "littles". Upon entering this home from the covered front porch, you'll love the outstanding views of the river. The living room with its large windows, warm wood floors and fireplace will draw you in. The kitchen is spacious and welcoming with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, a large island and striking 2'x2' tile floors. The upper level master suite offers large windows overlooking the water, a walk in closet, full bath with tiled tub/shower enclosure and granite counter tops. There are two additional bedrooms along with an office space for those who prefer to work from home. You'll also find a spacious third bath complete with tiled floor and shower. New StainMaster carpet was just installed throughout. In addition to a large 36x24 garage you'll also have a 24x10 storage shed for all your toys. You can fish from the shores for Pike or head out on the river where anglers report catches of Coho salmon and Lake trout. There are many bird species to be observed in the area including nesting bald eagles that fish the lake, migratory birds and an occasional Great horned owl. The land across the river is part of the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve a sanctuary with hiking trails and prohibited development. Winter here brings snowmobiling which you can do right from your driveway! Amenities include: Beautiful landscaping, garden areas, underground sprinkler system, in floor heat in the kitchen and all bathrooms and a staircase to the dock along with a rack for canoes, kayaks and paddle boards. If you have been searching for a home that has it all then this may be the place for you!

