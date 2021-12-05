Take a look at these homes for sale in Butte

(Butte, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Butte than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

101 Moon Lane, Butte, 59701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $367,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,462 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Hard to find, move in ready, newly partially remodeled Home with an extra detached garage. All new interior paint on main floor, 2 newly updated bathrooms, partial new flooring, newer appliance's and updated kitchen. Possibility to convert the 2 car garage in basement to living area as it has an extra 24 x 32 detached garage. This is a great home for a family as it provides plenty of space for everyone. The covered deck out back lends itself for relaxing and a BBQ while the fenced back yard is great for kids or pets to play. The two Fire Places bring a warm and cozy atmosphere to the cold winter evenings! Call to day for a showing before it is gone!

For open house information, contact Andre Graa, RE/MAX Premier at 406-299-3500

3144 Iris Ridge Rd, Ramsay, 59748 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Here is your chance to own a piece of Montana history! One of the first homesteads in the Flint Creek subdivision, this log home offers comfortable living in a rugged mountain setting. Just a 5 minute drive to historic Butte, MT and 20 minutes to Anaconda, MT. Georgetown Lake and Discovery ski resort are 45 minutes away and Fairmont Hot Springs just a short 15 minute drive. If you are looking for a horse property or a hobby farm, this property can accommodate all your dreams for your Montana home. This property has a detached cabin that fits two queen beds for welcomed guests or family visiting. The owners have done some nice upgrades to this property, while enjoying life there, so make sure to contact your local agent for a showing today!!

For open house information, contact Beau Houston, Bozeman Real Estate Group at 406-587-1717

1900 Lafayette Avenue, Butte, 59701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,078 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Looking for a completely updated home on a large corner lot with large main floor square footage and all of the amenities? This well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a large master suite with full bath, spacious family room, formal dining room, and main floor laundry. The updated and bright kitchen features newer appliances and many upgrades. Walk outside the patio doors to the sun deck where you will enjoy the large backyard and well manicured lawn with underground sprinkling. Unfinished partial basement. Over-sized shop/garage.

For open house information, contact Airika Lakkala, Berkshire Hathaway - Butte at 406-299-3980

Lot B 17 Opportunity Subdivision Drive, Butte, 59701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Butte's newest townhome subdivision! YMCA is your neighbor. Beautiful mountain views surround this carefully planned subdivision. All townhomes are single-level living and zero entry doorways! Act quickly to secure your townhome! There are 3 floorplans available and 3 interior design styles; Traditional, Rustic Refined and Contemporary. Infrastructure construction begins April 2019 with homes move-in ready as soon as August 2019. Call for details! Any size home can be built on this lot Home size Copper Peaks 1298 sq ft - $280,000 Silver Bow 1460 sq ft - $290,000 Golden Butte 1690 sq ft- $295,000 You choose which home you would like the Silver bow and the Cooper Peaks are available on this lot Price listed is for the Silver Bow Home

For open house information, contact Bonnie Hawke, Berkshire Hathaway - Butte at 406-299-3980