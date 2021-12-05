ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Check out these homes for sale in Seneca now

 5 days ago

(Seneca, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seneca will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

100 Oakmont Valley Trail, Seneca, 29678

3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,990 | Townhouse | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Townes at Oakmont! This quaint townhome community is located in the heart of historic Seneca, conveniently only 10 minutes to Clemson and the surrounding lakes yet just a quick drive to Greenville. Well-known for its attractive location, surrounded by lakes, close to the Clemson Tigers home stadium, local dining and entertainment options, the Seneca area has a true sense of community. These townhomes feature open concept living, charming curb appeal and private entries. Whether youre a student, empty nester, young professional or just looking to enjoy all the offerings of this area these townhomes are a fit for all! Come experience the ease of low maintenance living at Townes at Oakmont!

319 Coves End Point, Seneca, 29678

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Fully furnished home and a deep water dock on beautiful Lake Hartwell, 1800 square ft, 3 beds, 2 baths, and a full basement bonus space ready to double your living area. 18 minutes to Clemson, 15 minutes to Seneca.

