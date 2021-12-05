Check out these homes for sale in Seneca now
(Seneca, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seneca will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Welcome to the Townes at Oakmont! This quaint townhome community is located in the heart of historic Seneca, conveniently only 10 minutes to Clemson and the surrounding lakes yet just a quick drive to Greenville. Well-known for its attractive location, surrounded by lakes, close to the Clemson Tigers home stadium, local dining and entertainment options, the Seneca area has a true sense of community. These townhomes feature open concept living, charming curb appeal and private entries. Whether youre a student, empty nester, young professional or just looking to enjoy all the offerings of this area these townhomes are a fit for all! Come experience the ease of low maintenance living at Townes at Oakmont!
Fully furnished home and a deep water dock on beautiful Lake Hartwell, 1800 square ft, 3 beds, 2 baths, and a full basement bonus space ready to double your living area. 18 minutes to Clemson, 15 minutes to Seneca.
