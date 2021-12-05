Check out these homes for sale in Chatsworth now

(Chatsworth, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Chatsworth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

137 W Mountaintown Trail, Ellijay, 30540 5 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,071 Square Feet | Built in 2002

PRETTY AS A PICTURE - This Beautiful Upscale Home is Picture Perfect and has Mountaintown Creek Frontage. Home is sitting on Private 3+ Acres and features Large Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Area Over Looking the Pool, Large Master Suite on Main, Full Bath Off Pool Area, Laundry Room on the Main, Two Car Garage with ATV Garage, 3 Bedrooms with Full Bath on Upper Level, Finished Bedroom and Full Bath in Lower Level. Large Wrap Around Porch over looking the very private acreage.

For open house information, contact CRYSTAL LEDFORD CHASTAIN, RE/MAX Town And Country at 706-515-7653

1226 Crossroads Church Road, Ellijay, 30540 1 Bed 1 Bath | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 560 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Come check out this beautiful home on 12 unrestricted acres with amazing views of Fort Mountain! This is some of the prettiest land in Gilmer County with multiple building sites that give so many possibilities for expansion and plenty of space to enjoy the beautiful nature that surrounds. This amazing home is only a few years old and has 560 sq. ft. plus a daylight unfinished basement w/ an additional 560 sq. ft. w/heat and air that could be finished for a whole extra level of living space. There are tons of upgrades which include paved roads, red oak floors, SIPS energy efficient walls, tile bathroom, vaulted ceiling, knotty pine throughout, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse doors, french doors, wood burning stove, touchless sink, white washed wood cabinets, 50 amp. rv hookup in drive, energy efficient walls, metal roof, storage barn, a springhead on the property, fenced in yard, and underground utilities. Enjoy all nature has to offer while living in a quiet and peaceful location in one of the most desirable places to live in the North Georgia Mountains! (Full time residents over the age of 65 are exempt from paying school tax in this County).

For open house information, contact Regina Payne, RE/MAX Town And Country at 706-515-7653

2703 Highway 382, Ellijay, 30540 4 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,276 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Stunning, stunning, stunning! No detail was overlooked in the construction of this home. Built in 2016, only lived in for three months, respectively, when family came to visit. The first step in this home, you know it is solidly constructed, from the hardwood floors, to the stunning fireplace in the family room, with built in shelving along the wall, the kitchen, with its walk in pantry, granite countertops, bar seating, upgraded appliances, the owners suite is large with a beautifully done en suite, double vanity with custom stone sinks, separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. It also has access to the large screened in back deck which has a second fireplace and view of a pond. Pure serenity! The guest bedrooms are both large, one has a wonderfully large vaulted ceiling. The hall bath is situated between the two bedrooms and features a custom stone sink and a glass enclosed shower. The laundry room is simply dreamy, with LOADS of storage and cabinetry. The garage is a two and a half car garage and above that, is a flex space that is HUGE! Make it an additional bedroom, or two, or a game room to get away and relax! Home is being offered fully furnished!

For open house information, contact Rachel Davenport, Keller Williams - Atlanta - Cherokee at 678-494-0644

40 Holiday Court, Ellijay, 30540 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Cabin | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2001

RIVER FRONT! This beautiful cabin is on the Coosawattee River! Located on a private .6 acre wooded lot perfect for enjoying the peace & quiet, river watching, or fishing in your yard! The upper level features a bedroom and a bathroom, while the main level has 2 bedrooms and another full bath. The wraparound deck allows plenty of space for entertaining or napping! The cabin is in the Coosawattee River Resort, an HOA community which has gated entrances, pools, tennis & more! It is an incredible place to call home AND a great income generating rental property.

For open house information, contact Jessica Collins, Keller Williams North Atlanta at 770-663-7291