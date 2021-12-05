Check out these homes on the Beckley market now

(Beckley, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Beckley than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

233 Sidney Street, Beckley, 25801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $186,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2007

3 bedroom, 3 bath in the Jamescrest Subdivision in Beckley! This home is move in ready and features vaulted ceilings in the open concept kitchen and living room! This charmer has a secluded backyard with a double tier deck that's perfect for lazy afternoons or entertaining family and friends. There is a spacious garage that will accommodate two vehicles with room for storage! This home is a must

For open house information, contact Brian Brown, EXP REALTY at 877-477-1901

138 Beckett Drive, Beckley, 25801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Charming Ranch offering a desirable open floor plan. Laminate flooring in the main living areas. Ceramic tiled baths and carpeted bedrooms. This one owner home is situated on a cul-de-sac street in the Orchard Woods Subdivision. Partially wooded back lot for a little privacy.

For open house information, contact Kim Lanchester, BETTY J. MOORE & ASSOCIATES at 681-254-5200

152 Kraco Lane, Daniels, 25832 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,835 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Well kept 3 bedroom raised ranch on secluded lot. Open concept living, dining kitchen, hardwood flooring, tile baths. Attached 1 car garage and detached 1 car garage. Covered front porch, spacious deck, storage building, fenced back yard. Roof is 1 year old. Audio and video surveillance active. Seller has made numerous recent updates. Must see to appreciate. Carport does not convey.

For open house information, contact Kay Booth, OLD COLONY REALTORS at 304-255-6555

126 Stratford Street, Macarthur, 25873 3 Beds 1 Bath | $15,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Three bedroom rancher with lots of potential, partial basement, two car garage and large wooded lot. Wiring and plumbing have been removed. Also includes parcels 11-3004-0116-0003 and 11-3004-0117-0000

For open house information, contact Michael M Moore, Runyan & Associates REALTORS at 304-744-2121