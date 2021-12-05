Big Spring-curious? These homes are on the market

(Big Spring, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Big Spring. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

511 S Bell St, Big Spring, 79720 16 Beds 12 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,062 Square Feet | Built in None

INVESTOR SPECIAL! Package deal includes 10 properties. 511 S. Bell is 1 bed/1 bath, 509 S. Bell is 2 bed/1 bath, 509-1/2 S. Bell is 1 bed/1 bath, 507 S. Bell is efficiency, 406 W. 6th is 4 bed/2 bath, 408 W. 6th is 1 bed/1 bath, 410 W. 6th is 1 bed/1bath, 510 Lancaster (404 W. 6th) is 2 bed/2 bath. Bonus laundry facility on-site that needs work. Sale also includes 1901 S. Monticello (2 bed, 1 bath), 1105 Johnson (2 bed, 1 bath). Most units are currently rented, others need full Rehab.

For open house information, contact Kelly Seales, Heart Of The City, Realtors at 432-714-4555

2702 Rebecca Drive, Big Spring, 79720 3 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,886 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Perfect Kentwood property ready for you to call home. Solar panels will convey! Save save save on your electric costs. Great backyard with covered patio and storage for everyone throughout.Call your local realtor and set up your showing today!

For open house information, contact Roxxanne Vanderbilt, Madewell Real Estate Company at 806-319-9551

813 Vista Ridge Rd, Big Spring, 79720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Built in 2018, this house is still new! This property has been well cared for. County taxes but in the city limit, landscaped with grass and tree's last summer and built on over an acre. High ceilings, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms / 2 bath with an office that could also be a 4th bedroom. Absolutely move in ready! Call for your showing today.

For open house information, contact Cheryll Barber, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cooper Realty at 432-689-7700

1015 Nolan St, Big Spring, 79720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in 1930

WHAT A BEAUTIFUL PLACE! TOTALLY RE-DONE! 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM! NO CARPET, MAKES FOR A EASY CLEAN-UP! ADORABLE KITCHEN! OPEN-CONCEPT! BEAUTIFUL TILE IN THE BATHROOMS! METAL ROOF! BRAND NEW METAL FENCE! THIS PLACE IS READY FOR OFFERS! CALL ME NOW!!

For open house information, contact Kassie Abrego, Legacy Real Estate Brokerage at 432-687-6500