ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Big Spring-curious? These homes are on the market

Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 5 days ago

(Big Spring, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Big Spring. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3Wix_0dEhYNOy00

511 S Bell St, Big Spring, 79720

16 Beds 12 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,062 Square Feet | Built in None

INVESTOR SPECIAL! Package deal includes 10 properties. 511 S. Bell is 1 bed/1 bath, 509 S. Bell is 2 bed/1 bath, 509-1/2 S. Bell is 1 bed/1 bath, 507 S. Bell is efficiency, 406 W. 6th is 4 bed/2 bath, 408 W. 6th is 1 bed/1 bath, 410 W. 6th is 1 bed/1bath, 510 Lancaster (404 W. 6th) is 2 bed/2 bath. Bonus laundry facility on-site that needs work. Sale also includes 1901 S. Monticello (2 bed, 1 bath), 1105 Johnson (2 bed, 1 bath). Most units are currently rented, others need full Rehab.

For open house information, contact Kelly Seales, Heart Of The City, Realtors at 432-714-4555

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50040886)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRw08_0dEhYNOy00

2702 Rebecca Drive, Big Spring, 79720

3 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,886 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Perfect Kentwood property ready for you to call home. Solar panels will convey! Save save save on your electric costs. Great backyard with covered patio and storage for everyone throughout.Call your local realtor and set up your showing today!

For open house information, contact Roxxanne Vanderbilt, Madewell Real Estate Company at 806-319-9551

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202111464)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcVdF_0dEhYNOy00

813 Vista Ridge Rd, Big Spring, 79720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Built in 2018, this house is still new! This property has been well cared for. County taxes but in the city limit, landscaped with grass and tree's last summer and built on over an acre. High ceilings, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms / 2 bath with an office that could also be a 4th bedroom. Absolutely move in ready! Call for your showing today.

For open house information, contact Cheryll Barber, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cooper Realty at 432-689-7700

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50037613)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlJjG_0dEhYNOy00

1015 Nolan St, Big Spring, 79720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in 1930

WHAT A BEAUTIFUL PLACE! TOTALLY RE-DONE! 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM! NO CARPET, MAKES FOR A EASY CLEAN-UP! ADORABLE KITCHEN! OPEN-CONCEPT! BEAUTIFUL TILE IN THE BATHROOMS! METAL ROOF! BRAND NEW METAL FENCE! THIS PLACE IS READY FOR OFFERS! CALL ME NOW!!

For open house information, contact Kassie Abrego, Legacy Real Estate Brokerage at 432-687-6500

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50039972)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Big Spring, TX
City
Spring, TX
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Realtors#Open Kitchen#Bed 1bath
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Big Spring Today

Big Spring Today

Big Spring, TX
104
Followers
289
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy