Check out these homes for sale in Garden City now

Garden City, KS

Garden City News Beat
 5 days ago

(Garden City, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Garden City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

570 South Sage Hill Trail, Garden City, 67846

5 Beds 5 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Make this home yours! Great home with lots of new remodeling. New shingles, gutters & downspouts, new stucco exterior, new high efficiency windows, new wood fence, new 40'X60' building with spray foam insulation & a 3/4 bath with a new septic system. New flooring, paint, gas fireplace too! Perfect home situated on 3.5 Acres in Sagebrush!

For open house information, contact Jon Fort, ARC Real Estate, Inc at 620-275-8200

Copyright © 2021 Garden City Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-18117)

2501 North 3Rd, Garden City, 67846

3 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,662 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful Home! Covered patio with electric awning, built-in grill & fire pit. Patio doors have new drapes with magnetic closing. Skylight in kitchen & family room, garage has lots of built ins & a door to the front of the house. Too many amenities to list! All shelving will stay with the home.

For open house information, contact Maxine Atkinson, ARC Real Estate, Inc at 620-275-8200

Copyright © 2021 Garden City Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-18131)

12101 East Wiebe Road, Garden City, 67846

0 Bed 0 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

2400 sqft home includes TRIPLE 30x40 attached garage + Guest house of BRAND NEW QSI metal 1200 sqft on 10 acres. Each would require septic system. Water well could be shared. Electricity is Lane County. Gas is down Wiebe Rd (Black Hills Energy), but would require Buyer to bring gas line onto property. Interior flooring & finish doors are stored on site. Interior is dirt floors & no sheetrock. Full set of architectural blue prints included in purchase. There are 3 zoning options for this property depending upon the Buyer's preferred use. 1) Article 4 "A" Agricultural District, 2) Article 5 "R-R" Rural Residential, 3) Article 5.5 "W-R" Working Rural Residential. Consult your Zoning Book.

For open house information, contact Judith Nusser, COLDWELL BANKER/THE Real Estate Shoppe at 620-275-7421

Copyright © 2021 Garden City Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-17843)

303 Hudson Street, Garden City, 67846

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This two bed one bath home would be a perfect starter home or rental property! Single detached garage, vinyl siding and a large back yard! Property is being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Perla Lopez, MBA Real Estate at 620-275-7440

Copyright © 2021 Garden City Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-18152)

See more property details

Garden City News Beat

Garden City News Beat

Garden City, KS
ABOUT

With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

