Lewiston, ID

Take a look at these homes on the Lewiston market now

 5 days ago

(Lewiston, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lewiston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXWNf_0dEhYLdW00

3955 Ridgewater Drive, Lewiston, 83501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Top of the line throughout this one level sitting just below the first hole at The Lewiston Golf & Country Club. Bright great room flows to the expansive kitchen with maple cabinets, quartz counters, soft close drawers/doors, full extension drawers & all kitchen appliances. Large master suite provides a sliding door to private patio, dual sinks, extensive storage including large linen closet & walk-in closet with closet system to be added. Currently under construction with special order, high-end finishes & fixtures. Flooring, trim & golf cart garage door to be added soon. $5,000 landscaping allowance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTOaK_0dEhYLdW00

201 18Th Ave, Lewiston, 83501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $342,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,947 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This gem is nestled in a quiet corner of Normal Hill! Live on one level with a partial basement for storage. Tile floors, a tile bathroom, ample bedrooms, modern kitchen and lots more are just a few reasons to love this turn key home! Call it a detached garage or call it a super SHOP, you'll love this stick built building! It has a 3/4 bath, a 'party room' and two garage doors! There is also a large spot to park an RV off the street! The home inspection is complete!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3z53_0dEhYLdW00

434 Warner Avenue, Lewiston, 83501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This sweet single wide home on a nice flat lot in the West Orchards might be just right for you! There is lots of parking, room for a shop and a garden area too! There is a workshop/storage area off the carport that is built over the home. Very quiet neighborhood and nice neighbors too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9lOM_0dEhYLdW00

735 Cedar Ave, Lewiston, 83501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,069 Square Feet | Built in 1955

An unexpected oasis in the heart of the Lewiston Orchards including a beautiful home, a great SHOP & a guest house all on just under an acre! The main house offers one level living with four bedrooms and two baths with a basement finished for storage. The guest house is a fully contained one bedroom house perfect for a variety of uses! The stick built shop has a workshop area too! SO much room to park your toys & trailers or just have a place to spread out! Main house is 1808 +480(basement)=2288, guest house 781 Shop=960 sq ft plus RV carport Neighbor will reinstall the missing fence taken down to build his shop. Fully fenced!!

