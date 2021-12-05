Take a look at these homes on the Lewiston market now

(Lewiston, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lewiston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3955 Ridgewater Drive, Lewiston, 83501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Top of the line throughout this one level sitting just below the first hole at The Lewiston Golf & Country Club. Bright great room flows to the expansive kitchen with maple cabinets, quartz counters, soft close drawers/doors, full extension drawers & all kitchen appliances. Large master suite provides a sliding door to private patio, dual sinks, extensive storage including large linen closet & walk-in closet with closet system to be added. Currently under construction with special order, high-end finishes & fixtures. Flooring, trim & golf cart garage door to be added soon. $5,000 landscaping allowance.

For open house information, contact Joyce Keefer, Century 21 Price Right at 208-799-2100

201 18Th Ave, Lewiston, 83501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $342,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,947 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This gem is nestled in a quiet corner of Normal Hill! Live on one level with a partial basement for storage. Tile floors, a tile bathroom, ample bedrooms, modern kitchen and lots more are just a few reasons to love this turn key home! Call it a detached garage or call it a super SHOP, you'll love this stick built building! It has a 3/4 bath, a 'party room' and two garage doors! There is also a large spot to park an RV off the street! The home inspection is complete!

434 Warner Avenue, Lewiston, 83501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This sweet single wide home on a nice flat lot in the West Orchards might be just right for you! There is lots of parking, room for a shop and a garden area too! There is a workshop/storage area off the carport that is built over the home. Very quiet neighborhood and nice neighbors too!

735 Cedar Ave, Lewiston, 83501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,069 Square Feet | Built in 1955

An unexpected oasis in the heart of the Lewiston Orchards including a beautiful home, a great SHOP & a guest house all on just under an acre! The main house offers one level living with four bedrooms and two baths with a basement finished for storage. The guest house is a fully contained one bedroom house perfect for a variety of uses! The stick built shop has a workshop area too! SO much room to park your toys & trailers or just have a place to spread out! Main house is 1808 +480(basement)=2288, guest house 781 Shop=960 sq ft plus RV carport Neighbor will reinstall the missing fence taken down to build his shop. Fully fenced!!

