Take a look at these homes on the market in Thomasville

(Thomasville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Thomasville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

128 Lockerman Rd, Ochlocknee, 31773 4 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Mobile Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2019

At only two years old, this well maintained home offers a lot of space for this price. An open floorpan lends to entertaining lots of family and friends. The large kitchen has great cabinet storage and plenty of countertop space for preparing meals with a center island for additional seating. The dining area joins the kitchen and can easily accommodate a large table. Off the living room is a generous master suite with private bath and walk in closet. Down the hallway, the split floorpan has three additional bedrooms and full bath. The laundry room off the kitchen provides great storage and has access to the backyard where you'll find lots of green space and the biggest citrus trees you've ever seen. Front and back decks provide outdoor seating areas to take it all in. Home has been detitled and made permanent to the lot on which it sits. If you're looking for a nice home in the country, but still close enough to town, be sure to make an appointment to see this one!

1002 N Dawson St, Thomasville, 31792 4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Sitting on a large double lot on historic Dawson St, this brick ranch has experienced an impressive remodel and is ready for you! The large kitchen has newer stainless appliances, stone countertops, backsplash, shiplap, and separate pantry, and is open to the beautiful wood paneled dining area which offers great flow for entertaining. The family room opens to the dining area and receives great natural light from the large picture window overlooking Dawson St. The master suite with updated full bath has nice custom built ins and closet space for storage. Three additional bedrooms, more closet storage and a second updated full bath give you the space you need for family, friends, guests or even a spacious home office. Located off the kitchen is an oversized laundry and mudroom with access to the fenced backyard, fire pit area and wired workshop which could be converted to an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. Additional improvements include fortified foundation, new roof and gutter with gutter guards, refinished hardwoods, updated electrical and AC ductwork, shiplap, new paint, privacy fencing, porch columns and railing. Enjoy in town living in this updated, move in ready home!

2515 N Pinetree Blvd., Thomasville, 31792 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,831 Square Feet | Built in 1975

You will not have the opportunity to find this much land in the city limits for a very long time! So much potential with this land and home package. 62.7 acres with potential of a subdivision with three road accesses, this land was previously engineered by the city. Recently cleared to offer miles of clear walking paths through the woods! The unique home has a large, open floorplan with plenty of room for family! Featuring 4 bedrooms with a beautiful primary bedroom, two large living areas, two full baths and a half bath,a huge outside building with tons of storage space. This property also features a workshop that is wired. Don't miss out on this opportunity! Call your favorite Realtor for more information.

370 Madison Grove, Thomasville, 31792 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Madison Grove. Nice floorplan with wooded backyard and front yard irrigation. LVP Flooring throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Master bathroom has luxury tiled shower and double vanities. 4 bedrooms plus bonus room. Home also features formal dining room, open floorplan with kitchen bar and breakfast area, covered patio for grilling and 2 car garage. Price, Plans, Specifications, Colors, Materials, etc. are subject to change. Please contact listing agent for details. Please note at the time of listing the HOA dues are as reflected in MLS. Prior to contracting please verify for any change as these can be subject to change.

