Take a look at these homes for sale in Sedalia

(Sedalia, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sedalia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

112 E 10Th St, Sedalia, 65301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Come take a look! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features tall ceilings, wide trim, and refinished wood floors. Spacious formal dining room and kitchen that features original built-ins. Would suit a gas or electric stove. Main floor laundry with half bath. Anderson windows and energy efficient furnace. Partial unfinished basement for storage and storms. Covered front porch, nice sized fenced backyard, and 2-car detached garage with concrete driveway. Conveniently located close to Downtown Sedalia, grocery, and dining. Could be a great starter home or perfect for someone wanting to downsize. Come take a look!

1304 E 5Th, Sedalia, 65301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Pretty little house, great back yard, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, great for investment or just for fix and living in!!

3301 S Park, Sedalia, 65301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,055 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Wow, this home is beautiful inside and out. This home features a lot of new updates. It features a very nice living room. The dining area is opened up to the living room and has French Doors that go to the fenced in backyard. The kitchen has new appliances. You will love love to cook in it. The Master Bedroom and 2 other bedrooms are on the main floor. The finished basement has so much storage and the other rooms that can be used for non conforming bedrooms, office, sewing room, game room, etc. This basement has a lot of options. This home is very well insulated with RetroFoam so you can save on utility bills This home is close to everything. You will not want to miss this one!!

2310 W 1St St Terr, Sedalia, 65301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Come take a look! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home ready for new owners. Great square footage with just over 1900 square feet which includes formal dining room, & either a 4th bedroom or 2nd main floor family room. Nice closets throughout! Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & countertop space & an eat-in area. Laundry/mud room right off of garage. Some hardwoods & new carpet, some updated light fixtures. Unfinished basement perfect for storm shelter & storage space with 2 staircase for easy moving. Spacious fenced backyard with deck. Convenient west location close to shopping & dining!

