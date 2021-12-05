Top homes for sale in Greenville

(Greenville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

135 Coyote Trail, Caddo Mills, 75135 4 Beds 2 Baths | $288,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,003 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New! Beautiful and spacious! Four bedroom, two bath with covered patio. Home includes, large island kitchen, granite counters throughout, LED lighting, full sprinkler system, professionally engineered post tension foundation and much more! Located in a desirable neighborhood in Caddo Mills ISD with community pool, easy access to surrounding areas. Schedule a tour today! Stage 5

3429 Shelby Avenue, Greenville, 75402 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MOVE-IN ready DEC 2021! Unwind in the main living area with rich wood inspired flooring while you cook up something delicious in your open kitchen with fresh granite countertops. Sneak away to your master with a sizable walk-in closet and split sinks. This functional 3 bedroom 2 bath floorplan with split bedrooms features custom lighting, life-proof vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances and much more! Built with spray foam insulation saving you thousands in energy bills! Located close to major stores, shopping, and sports complex for convenience just 5 minutes from home!

6822 Topaz Drive, Greenville, 75401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,924 | Townhouse | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14657375 - Built by Altura Homes - December completion! ~ Beautiful 2 story- 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with two car garage Townhome.. Open floor plan - The foyer leads into family room, amazing kitchen with island type bar, breakfast nook and dining area. Second floor features a spacious Master suite and relaxing spa feel bath complete with water closet, garden tub, separate shower area and dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms are also located on this floor with full bath and large game room for fun family activities or entertaining...

3214 King Street, Greenville, 75401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Income producing investor special! Half of plumbing redone due to winter storm 2021. Cozy spot close to downtown and shopping. Mature trees on property with backyard storage unit.

