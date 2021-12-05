ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Top homes for sale in Greenville

Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 5 days ago

(Greenville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0ocs_0dEhYIzL00

135 Coyote Trail, Caddo Mills, 75135

4 Beds 2 Baths | $288,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,003 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New! Beautiful and spacious! Four bedroom, two bath with covered patio. Home includes, large island kitchen, granite counters throughout, LED lighting, full sprinkler system, professionally engineered post tension foundation and much more! Located in a desirable neighborhood in Caddo Mills ISD with community pool, easy access to surrounding areas. Schedule a tour today! Stage 5

For open house information, contact Bryan Reasor, Jeanette Anderson Real Estate at 972-864-4692

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14701623)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpOoV_0dEhYIzL00

3429 Shelby Avenue, Greenville, 75402

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MOVE-IN ready DEC 2021! Unwind in the main living area with rich wood inspired flooring while you cook up something delicious in your open kitchen with fresh granite countertops. Sneak away to your master with a sizable walk-in closet and split sinks. This functional 3 bedroom 2 bath floorplan with split bedrooms features custom lighting, life-proof vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances and much more! Built with spray foam insulation saving you thousands in energy bills! Located close to major stores, shopping, and sports complex for convenience just 5 minutes from home!

For open house information, contact Chassidy Goolsby, Regal, REALTORS at 972-771-6970

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14695759)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8lmA_0dEhYIzL00

6822 Topaz Drive, Greenville, 75401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,924 | Townhouse | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14657375 - Built by Altura Homes - December completion! ~ Beautiful 2 story- 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with two car garage Townhome.. Open floor plan - The foyer leads into family room, amazing kitchen with island type bar, breakfast nook and dining area. Second floor features a spacious Master suite and relaxing spa feel bath complete with water closet, garden tub, separate shower area and dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms are also located on this floor with full bath and large game room for fun family activities or entertaining...

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com at 888-872-6006

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14657375)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiI9a_0dEhYIzL00

3214 King Street, Greenville, 75401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Income producing investor special! Half of plumbing redone due to winter storm 2021. Cozy spot close to downtown and shopping. Mature trees on property with backyard storage unit.

For open house information, contact Laura Guerrero, AT Home Texas Real Estate at 903-454-2824

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14669288)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Caddo, TX
Greenville, TX
Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Sprinkler#Regal#Altura Homes
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greenville Today

Greenville Today

Greenville, TX
115
Followers
325
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy