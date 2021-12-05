On the hunt for a home in Arcadia? These houses are on the market

(Arcadia, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Arcadia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

10173 Sw Judy Avenue, Arcadia, 34269 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Need a little room to roam and a four bedroom three bath home? This may just fit the bill. Home is on .62 acres off Lettuce Lake Road in Peace River Acres. Large living room (24X14)and kitchen (14X10) to entertain or just relax with family. Split floor plan as well. The home is in a nice rural setting but still just 15 minutes to I-75, Punta Gorda or Arcadia. If you have toys, the home has a 16X20 storage building and also a gazebo to sit and enjoy the evening breezes. Plenty of parking with a circular drive. The fourth bedroom has a Murphy bed and private bath, great for guest or that teen that needs a little private space. Font yard has a nice vinyl fence for "Fido" or young ones to play. Owner had new well pump and salt water/sulphur system installed less than one year ago. Come on out and view this home or call for your private showing.

953 N Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia, 34266 3 Beds 4 Baths | $745,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,180 Square Feet | Built in 1974

YOU MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME SITTING ON 2.5 ACRES featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, and a tremendous in-ground heated pool! This over 4,000 sqft home comes with a large eat-in kitchen that includes wood cabinets, granite countertops, and backsplash. This home also has 2 master suites, 2 spacious family rooms with tons of natural light and a dining room situated in the middle of the home! The office and formal living rooms can be used as bedrooms if desired. Huge inside laundry room comes with a half bath, cabinetry and wet sink! This home is great to entertain your guests! Also included is a 11x9 storage shed, enclosed 36x36 steel barn, and oversized three car garage with doors on both sides for easy access! Plenty of room for work space! The heated pool comes with slide and cover tables in the pool enclosure! You wont regret owning this great home! This beauty sits on 2.5 acres making it just perfect for your pets and outdoor entertainment! Located close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Call today for your private showing!

412 E Oak Street, Arcadia, 34266 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,272 Square Feet | Built in 1968

SUPERIOR EXECUTIVE HOME OFFERING FOUR BEDROOMS, TWO AND A HALF BATHROOMS, A TWO CAR GARAGE AND OVER 4600 SQUARE FEET! This gorgeous and well-maintained brick home is directly located in the heart of Downtown Arcadia! The moment you pull up onto the circle driveway, you will feel right at home. Every inch of this updated residence is warm and inviting! The functional floor plan is enveloped in light and comfort! Neutral walls, stunning floors and rich décor create a style as timeless as Arcadia, itself. You will find yourself wanting to sit down in one of the main living rooms to relax and take in the captivatingly, classic atmosphere. The gourmet kitchen will appease any home chef with the upgraded stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, solid oak cabinets and separate built in cabinetry perfect for displaying formal dishes and/or cookware. Directly off the kitchen sits a private bonus room with antique brick walls and beamed ceilings with direct access to the exterior patio. This room is the perfect napping or hangout room! Speaking of napping, let's talk about those dreamy bedrooms! Each bedrooms is spacious with an enormous amount of closet space. All bedrooms feature plantation shutters and the master bedroom is nestled at the rear of the home for maximum privacy. It even has it's own exit to the back yard so late night dips in the pool will be fully enjoyable! The master ensuite features double sinks, more closet space and a dressing area. Other interior features include a generous sized laundry room with built in cabinetry for storage, a formal dining room with original chandelier and picturesque views of the front yard, and two living/family rooms with enough space for the perfect parties and entertainment! This house screams "designer" and will reflect the personality and taste of those accustomed to the best in quality design and finishes! The exterior is just as impressive as the interior! The back yard is a breathtaking resort-style getaway! Enjoy the comfort of a cool, shaded patio in between dips in the sparkling in ground pool. This immaculately presented home is set amongst manicured grounds in the historic district on 1/4 city block measuring over half an acre. Access to shops and eateries are only moments away allowing for comfortable and easy-care living! The updates of this home includes new hot water heater, new water lines, new pool pump, new exterior doors, new ceiling fans, new AC ductwork, new sprinkler pump, new whole house water filter, new soffits, new trim AND much more! To truly understand all that this property offers, schedule your own private tour today!

7913 Sw Sunny Oaks Drive, Arcadia, 34269 3 Beds 2 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Pre-Construction. To be built. Another stunning home built by Masters Design Group! Located in Sunnybreeze Oaks on a 3/4 acre lot(32,700 sq ft) overlooking the golf course, this 1892 sq ft 3 bedroom plus den and 2 bath, 3 car garage home includes a 12x26 swimming pool. Porcelain tile floors throughout, Impact rated windows and sliders. Impact rated 8ft front door with sidelights. All wood cabinets, made in North America with soft close doors and drawers, choice of cabinet colors available. Cabinets have a limited lifetime warranty, Granite or quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, 8 ft interior doors and sliders and 9'4" ceiling height. Pre-wired for data in all bedrooms and living room. Energy saving features include: all windows and doors are impact rated, return air ducts in all bedrooms, 3/4 in insulation on masonry walls, spray foam insulation, 16 seer AC unit, no exterior wood frame walls, all windows and doors waterproofed before stucco install. 10 year Structural Warranty! Pool includes paver decking and concrete slab under pavers and pool cage and 80 amp pool electrical sub panel. Call today for more information about Masters Design Group. Feature sheet is attached to the listing as well as floor plan. Sunnybreeze Oaks is a deed restricted community with community boat ramp and golf course. So convenient to Punta Gorda (10 miles), Port Charlotte (6 miles) and quaint downtown Arcadia. Call for more information!

