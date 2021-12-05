Tehachapi-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tehachapi, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tehachapi will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

29360 Fawn Way, Tehachapi, 93561 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Traditional Style Home has New Carpet throughout, Newer Interior/Exterior Paint, Granite Counter Tops, Updated Kitchen/Bathroom and a Spacious Master Suite. Home sits on a cleared lot with rear fencing, unobstructed views, a spacious outbuilding that would make a great workshop, man cave or chic she shed and large concrete patio area. Home has area on the side of the house for an RV. As part of the Bear Valley Springs HOA, there is access to fishing, kayaking, and swimming the beautiful lakes, using the private golf course, hiking and horse trails, exclusive dining facilities, tennis, swimming pools, an equestrian center, gym, and gun range. Voted one of the top work from home locations'' in the country, you have everything you need for you and your family.

For open house information, contact Theresa A Gardner, Miramar International at 661-549-9498

23999 Sand Canyon Road, Tehachapi, 93561 2 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,039 Square Feet | Built in 2008

What an opportunity -- You could own your neighborhood including private roads, seasonal creeks, spring, 300ft hills and more. A perfect situation for a builder/investor who can live in a quality house with a selection of lots to sell at will. Or purchase just three or four lots, your choice. This amazing property is located on the west side of Sand Canyon Creek and is being sold by retired builder. Paved road to the property ranch site; close to highway for commuting purposes, but is still secluded for peace of mind. Located near the historic native Indian land of the Kawaiisu Indians and Tomo Kahni State Park in Sand Canyon, Ranch is 138 acres -- 7 (20 acre) lots. One lot has the main house, a custom ranch house, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1,039 sq.ft. home with a wrap-around veranda. House has propane fireplace, high end windows, extreme insulation, air conditioning, forced air heating, solid doors, slate floors in bathrooms and tile throughout, walk-in closet in master, and fiberglass shower.

For open house information, contact Emmett Dalton, Dalton Real Estate at 805-380-6132

24501 Silver Creek Way, Tehachapi, 93561 4 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,219 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Move in ready home, is back on the market, on a great street! This home is located in a gated community with HOA fees. Live somewhere that grounds you back to the country life with the 55 miles of scenic horse back riding trails, or spend the afternoon golfing on the 9-hole, par-36 course. Only a 20 minute drive to town. With this split winged home you'll get the perfect privacy you're looking for! The home has 4 rooms, 3 are used for bedrooms and the last room as an office space. Enjoy entertainment on your newly built deck as you cook the night away on your teppanyaki grill. Home also features a built in generator, instant hot water throughout the house, water softener system, gas fire place, built in china hutch and bookshelves, and leased solar panels. In the backyard you will find a detached shop with lots of room for a man cave or she shed! Easy to show, call your agent to schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Brittany Rothert, Country Real Estate at 661-822-4433

20420 Sycamore Drive, Tehachapi, 93561 2 Beds 2 Baths | $575,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,837 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Oak Knolls Country Comforts! First time on the market in over 30 years. Spaciously appointed 2BR/2BA home approx. 1,837 sq. ft. on 2.57 usable acres, on its own Well!.Separately, a Very Impressive 25' x 50' permitted two-story Barn/Workshop, including a one-car garage, bathroom and several large Workshop/Craft rooms in approx 2500 of finished sq.ft.! This Wonderful Property is zoned for Horses. Its location is prime and the home Workshop/Barn are in very good condition. This is a must see. Bring your pickiest of buyers who want an Oak Knolls address. Conveniently close to Town and to the 58 Freeway. Hurry!!!

For open house information, contact Larry Barrett, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 661-822-5553