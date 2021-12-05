Paris-curious? These homes are on the market

(Paris, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Paris. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3795 Village Bend, Paris, 75462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,579 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS HOUSE SAYS "WELCOME HOME" WHEN YOU WALK THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR. IT HAS THE NEW LOOK OF GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND A WELL LAID-OUT KITCHEN WITH EATING AT THE BREAKFAST BAR OR IN THE DINING AREA. ENJOY THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM OR RELAX OUT BACK BY THE ABOVE GROUND POOL. THIS HOME IS ATTRACTIVE FROM FRONT TO BACK AND HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED.

For open house information, contact Sherrie White, C-21 EXECUTIVE REALTY at 903-785-6427

504 Ne 14Th, Paris, 75460 2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in None

Smaller home with charming remodel including stone exterior and metal roofing all completed within last year. Additional outdoor storage buildings and covered patio.

For open house information, contact Matthew Coyle, C-21 HARVEY PROPERTIES at 903-785-8484

3308 Fm 1497, Paris, 75462 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in None

LARGE HOME IN CHISUM ISD. THIS 3/2.5 HOME ON 12.75 AC JUST MINUTES FROM THE LOOP IS IDEAL FOR ANY FAMILY. THE LIVING SPACE IS ACCENTED W/ WOOD CEILING & FIRE PLACE, WITH EQUALLY LARGE DEN AND GAME ROOM AREAS. THE KITCHENS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BACKSPLASH. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WILL MAKE ENTERTAINING A BREEZE ALONG WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM AND BREAKFAST AREA. THE PRIMARY BEDROOM OFFERS 2 WALK IN CLOSETS AND BATHROOM W/ DUAL VANITIES. THE OTHER BEDROOMS ARE PAIRED WITH A JACK & JILL BATH. THE LAUNDRY ROOM/ OFFICE, WALK IN PANTRY AND 1/2 BATH COMPLETE THIS LAYOUT. WITH THE GRAIN TANKS, OVERSIZED BARN AND POND, THIS PROPERTY IS READY FOR LIVESTOCK.

For open house information, contact Lynn Michael, C-21 EXECUTIVE REALTY at 903-785-6427

135 Ne 15Th, Paris, 75460 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in None

Completely updated! New siding and paint on the exterior. Central HVAC added and new hot water heater! Plumbing and electrical updated as well. Open kitchen and dining area with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and new backsplash. Neutral grey paint throughout with hard surface flooring. Covered front porch. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Brittney Keys, C-21 HARVEY PROPERTIES at 903-785-8484