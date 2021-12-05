ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Take a look at these homes on the Ardmore market now

Ardmore Digest
Ardmore Digest
 5 days ago

(Ardmore, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ardmore than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7728 State Highway 199, Ardmore, 73401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Tired of looking in Ardmore at overpriced homes that need work? Check out Dickson! This fully renovated home is waiting for you! Added square footage for the owners suite, a kitchen straight out of HGTV with granite countertops includes an island that could seat 8, a walk in pantry for more storage & all new ss appliances. Home also has a second bedroom with it's own private bath! Large laundry room with sink. New roof, flooring & fixtures throughout. The backyard goes on & on complete with swing set!

1608 Knox Road, Ardmore, 73401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Duplex | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Cute duplex in NW Ardmore, convenient location. 2BR 2BA brick/vinyl with fenced back yard. 2 car carport. Wood-burning fireplace. Covered back patio with storage plus storage building. Privacy fence.

1004 Davis Nw, Ardmore, 73401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This 1950 bungalow is located in the heart of town, just a couple of blocks from major shopping, Mercy Hospital, Charles Evans Elementary & a park. Original hardwood flooring remains throughout most of the home. The kitchen cabinets are sturdy & full of cheer. Some throwback charm of the 50's still remain, but enjoy updated bathrooms with newer vanities, toilets & shower. Other updates: windows, breaker box, HVAC, gas hot water heater & roof. Backyard is mostly fenced with a big shade tree & fresh patio.

3911 Rolling Hills Drive, Ardmore, 73401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Plainview Estates 3 bedroom 3 bath home located on a 1.11 acre corner lot with shade trees and a large storage building. The spacious living room has a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has a center island, a five-burner range, a double oven, double pantries, and a snack bar. Formal dining. Safe room/storage. Large office with built-ins. The sun room is heated/cooled, and has entryways from the main bedroom and the dining area. New roof and new HVAC system. Located just north of Plainview schools.

