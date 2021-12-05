Take a look at these homes on the market in Durango

(Durango, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Durango will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

35 Estancia Court, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $645,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,653 Square Feet | Built in None

Max T Hutcheson, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc., C: 970-769-7392, max@thedurangoteam.com, http://maxhutcheson.com/: Upgrades Included: LED Undercabinet Lights, Rusted Metal Fireplace,½ Tub with Tile Surround and Glass Door in Second Bath, Niche in Master Shower and Second Bath, Tiled Master Shower with Glass Door, Kitchen Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances with Backless Range and Ventless Hood, Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Baths, Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers, Barn Door at office and Master Bath, Screens, Engineered Wood flooring throughout, Ceramic Tile in Baths and Laundry, Carpet in bedrooms, Lower Cabinets in Laundry with Formica Countertop and Stainless Steel Sink, Fans in Master and Living Room, Master Patio Slider or French Doors

35130 N Hwy 550, Durango, 81301 9 Beds 9 Baths | $1,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,252 Square Feet | Built in None

Ashley Blackmore, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties, O: 970-444-2431, ashley@ashleyblackmorehomes.com, www.crenmls.com: If we had to use one word to describe this property it would be "harmonious" and we are not the only ones who agree- look up "Country Sunshine Bed & Breakfast" on Google reviews! Newly remodeled owners quarters. Nestled under the red cliffs in the Animas Valley this property is a private oasis with towering pines and oak, lush grass, and mature landscaping with a tranquil creek, and spectacular views. A bird and nature lover's paradise, this two-level ranch style country home, with six guest rooms, offers splendid views of the San Juan Mountains with its ever-changing beauty and wildlife. A spacious redwood deck offers front row seats to a multitude of bird species - from summertime hummingbirds to year-round residents such as several varieties of woodpeckers, grosbeaks, jays, nuthatches and finches. If the new owner would like to continue the current rental option there is a large owners/manager quarters or could be used as the master suite on it's own wing that provides plenty of privacy. There is also a nice hot tub that will stay with the property. Plenty of parking, perfect location between Purgatory Ski Resort, Golfing at either Dalton Ranch or Glacier Club, or enjoying the adventures of downtown Durango this is truly a home to see in person or schedule a facetime video walk- thru today.

281 Chelsey Lane, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,315 Square Feet | Built in None

Ashley Blackmore, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties, O: 970-444-2431, ashley@ashleyblackmorehomes.com, www.crenmls.com: Spectacular is the best word to summarize this stunning home located less than five minutes from city limits. Located in the private neighborhood of Chelsey Acres, this listing includes two parcels to ensure privacy, and giving opportunities for an additional home if ever wanted by the new owner. An attached two car garage, detached one car garage, a two vehicle car port, with a storage shed, makes sure you have enough space for everything! The favorite feature of this home is the abundance of outdoor access from the house, our office has never seen so many access points! There are dual french doors from the living room to the front patio, two french doors out the back from the formal dining room, another exterior access point out the kitchen, every bedroom has deck space, as well as the upstairs bonus room and office. The back of the home has a gazebo, a water feature (made for the birds to enjoy), composting area, and a stone seating area. The front of the home has a teak deck, hot tub, private seating area, and covered grill space. Inside the home you are welcomed with warm tones, quality finishes and the finest craftsmanship. The spiral staircase took months to build, as a ship builder came and custom shaped the staircase that required continuously bending and shaping it. Through the front door there is a sitting room, coat closet, and powder room. The main level has a formal dining room, sitting space with fireplace and western facing hillside scenery, , a gorgeous kitchen with pull out pantries, a wood stove, and a formal dining room with a beautiful fireplace. There is a guest bedroom and a formal office on this level, and a nicely sized full bathroom. Upstairs there is a spacious owners suite that will give you all the spa-like feels including a fireplace, walk-in closet, spacious master, with shower and tub. There are two additional bedrooms with their own shared bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a built-in bunk bed that is surely to delight the smallest of guests, or can be easily removed. Chelsey acres is a low density subdivision located less than 3.6 miles from DOWNTOWN Durango. Internet access is great with low obstructions, and the gas supplier is propane. The additional lot does have its own building envelope, however, the sellers have kept it as a private park-like setting, the terrain meanders down to a season run off stream, and has been a great picnic area. It would be easily buildable and a great opportunity if someone wanted to choose their neighbor!

455 Sheol Street, Durango, 81301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Condominium | 778 Square Feet | Built in None

Sebastian Hartley, Keller Williams Realty Southwest Associates, LLC, O: 970-375-3232, nestpropertygroup@kw.com, nestpropertygroup.com: Sweet Condo at the base of the slopes at Purgatory. This walk-out unit is just 150 yards from the lifts at Durango Mountain Resort. This Angel Haus condo would be ski-in/ski-out accept for the parking lot. Super clean home with new appliances, kitchen remodel and furniture - comes turn-key and completely furnished. 2 bedrooms each with a remodeled full bath. Great patio area for warm days and a wonderful woodstove inside for chilly apres-ski evenings. This unit is just a set of stairs away from the hot tub overlooking the Needle Mountains. The Main Suite is on one side and the other bedroom features 2 sets of bunk-beds for the family/guests. There is an owners closet and also an exterior ski locker if Buyers plan to vacation rent the home. Buyers can choose to opt-in to the Durango Mountain Resort Club and use the outdoor pool, hot tub, spa, rec center and more (2% Buyer cost at Closing).

