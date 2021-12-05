Take a look at these homes on the Searcy market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Searcy, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Searcy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUEXg_0dEhYCgz00

3001 S Hwy 267, Mcrae, 72102

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute starter home or a home to down size! 3BR 2 BA sitting on an acre corner lot in the country. Featuring wood burning stove, 3 year old roof, all electric, brick home. This property does have 2 out buildings. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey. A lot for the money! Great country living. Beebe schools! A lot for the money, take a look today!

For open house information, contact Christy Ward, PorchLight Realty at 501-286-6025

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyiTM_0dEhYCgz00

15 Blue Ridge Drive, Searcy, 72143

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Truly a "fixer-upper"! Beautiful location in James Subdivision. Ask about acreage. It is more than .81 acre.

For open house information, contact Robert Cargile, Cargile Auctions/Real Estate at 501-268-7653

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTDB3_0dEhYCgz00

16 Woodcrest Drive, Searcy, 72143

4 Beds 3 Baths | $398,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,458 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Perfect home to raise a family in Country Club. The two-story, four bed, 2.5 bath features a brick hearth over the stove, granite and a two-car detached garage. The enormous backyard is a show-stopper! Complete with a large L-shaped pool with brand new liner, tranquil koi pond under a pergola, covered outdoor cooking area, and a large custom putting/chipping green. The backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining and you can drive your cart Searcy CC. It won't last last long. Schedule a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Liz Howell, Dalrymple at 501-268-2445

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2KJJ_0dEhYCgz00

102 N First Street, Higginson, 72068

3 Beds 2 Baths | $53,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Lots of room in this home. This home started out as a single wide mobile home and was added on many times through the years. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large kitchen, living room, dining room and utility rom. There are porches, carport, covered back patio and out buildings. Some fencing.

For open house information, contact Larry DeGroat, Realty Professionals, Inc. at 501-268-0685

