Take a look at these homes on the Searcy market now

(Searcy, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Searcy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3001 S Hwy 267, Mcrae, 72102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute starter home or a home to down size! 3BR 2 BA sitting on an acre corner lot in the country. Featuring wood burning stove, 3 year old roof, all electric, brick home. This property does have 2 out buildings. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey. A lot for the money! Great country living. Beebe schools! A lot for the money, take a look today!

15 Blue Ridge Drive, Searcy, 72143 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Truly a "fixer-upper"! Beautiful location in James Subdivision. Ask about acreage. It is more than .81 acre.

16 Woodcrest Drive, Searcy, 72143 4 Beds 3 Baths | $398,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,458 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Perfect home to raise a family in Country Club. The two-story, four bed, 2.5 bath features a brick hearth over the stove, granite and a two-car detached garage. The enormous backyard is a show-stopper! Complete with a large L-shaped pool with brand new liner, tranquil koi pond under a pergola, covered outdoor cooking area, and a large custom putting/chipping green. The backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining and you can drive your cart Searcy CC. It won't last last long. Schedule a private showing today!

102 N First Street, Higginson, 72068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $53,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Lots of room in this home. This home started out as a single wide mobile home and was added on many times through the years. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large kitchen, living room, dining room and utility rom. There are porches, carport, covered back patio and out buildings. Some fencing.

