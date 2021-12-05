Wentzville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Wentzville, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wentzville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1820 Oak Tree Street, St Peters, 63376 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Adorable open plan VAULTED ranch situated on incredible HALF ACRE lot backing to trees. LOVINGLY UPDATED with designer finishes. *NEW* kitchen, stainless appliances, air conditioner, furnace, electric panel, roof, siding, front porch, rear patio & more! Vaulted white SHIPLAP ceilings compliment restored HARDWOOD floors. Gorgeous ON-TREND white kitchen features QUARTZ counters, STUNNING TILE backsplash, OVERSIZED ISLAND bar, pendant lights, floating shelves, smooth-top stove with built-in vent hood, turntable/spice cabinets & pantry storage. Relaxing master suite with upscale SUBWAY TILE shower & PENNY TILE flooring. Dual guest bedrooms share full bath. Downstairs laundry, TONS OF STORAGE, plus room to expand. HUGE BACKYARD with apple trees & space for an outbuilding. Near SCENIC PARKS with walking trails, sports & playgrounds. St. Peters ranked one of the BEST PLACES TO LIVE in the US by Money Magazine. Close to highways 70/370/94/364 in AWARD-WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT. Agent owner.

396 Victory Height Drive, Wentzville, 63385 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction. This lovely to-be-built Tremont ranch-style home, located in Fox Ridge in Wentzville, features an open concept plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, main floor laundry, and 2-car garage. The home opens to a spacious Great Room with hardwood foyer, sunlit Dining Area, and eat-in Kitchen with Whirlpool appliance package and generous storage pantry. The Owners' Suite is the perfect retreat, featuring a large walk-in closet and private Master Bath. Rolwes Company homes include enclosed soffits and fascia, fully sodded yards, and a landscape package. Pictures may vary from actual home constructed. See the Sales Representative for all the included features of this home and community. Upgrade flooring, engineered. Vaulted GR/Foyer.

322 Bordeaux Way, St Peters, 63376 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Condominium | 1,078 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Spacious, garden style condo by Payne Family Homes in Cottleville! Enjoy this ONE YEAR YOUNG 2 BD, 2 BA condo w/1,078 s/f of open living space. This building has a climate controlled, secure entrance & ind code access to enter. Features inc 42” cabinets, under cab lighting, all appliances remain, a private Laundry Rm W/D remain, 6 panel doors, large Owners Suite w/a walk-in closet, raised height vanity in the Mstr Bath, & Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas. Sliding doors lead to a private, covered, composite deck & personal storage locker. Entire unit painted in a neutral color scheme. Walking trails lead to the adjacent Woodlands Park. A monthly fee inc water, sewer, trash, ext maint, bldg insurance (per C & Rs), landscape, snow removal, parking lot maint & heating-cooling-elec for bldg common areas inc stairways & foyer. Amazing location with eateries, parks, shopping, and highways close by.

1105 Slapshot Drive, Wentzville, 63385 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy this Brand New 2-Story Home! Everything is included! 4 Bedrooms, Walkout Lower Level, Master Suite with Jetted Tub, 2nd Floor Laundry! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! countertops, 42" soft-close maple cabinets, Stainless Steel Smooth Top Stove, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher! More STANDARD features include Panel Doors, Lever door handles, upgraded faucets, Laminate Flooring on the main level, deeper sinks, adult height vanities, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and in the Great Room, 4" trim, architectural shingles, full plumbing rough in lower level as well as sump pump and pit! Pictures are of previous homes built and may not be the same as this property. This home is expected to be completed around February depending on the weather.

