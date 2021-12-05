Check out these homes for sale in Tifton now

(Tifton, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tifton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

161 Mitchell Store Rd, Tifton, 31793 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in None

We are pleased to offer this AMAZING property that includes 177Â± Acres Of Pristine Timberland, Beautiful Brick Home | 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths | 1,740 Â± SF, Spacious Yard | Metal Barn | Large Pond, Big Game Deer & Turkey Hunting | Established Food Plots, Merchantable Timber Throughout | Pine & Hardwood, Tremendous Little River Frontage & is Convenient to Tifton, Moultrie & I-75. Bidding Ends: Thursday, December 9th - 4:00 PM. Please visit our website for full property & bidding details. 10% Buyer's Premium.

4118 Westview Drive, Tifton, 31794 3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Recently renovated with fresh paint, new carpet, updated lighting, and new cabinets, and appliances. This pristine home is move-in ready! The property also features a custom-built, covered front porch and an easily maintained yard. Don't let this one get away.

2002 N Central Ave, Tifton, 31794 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Here's your NEW HOME !!! Large family room with formal dining opens up to the newer kitchen with double ovens , oak cabinets and plenty of counter space. Fireplace with gas logs add comfort to the den/morning room where you'll have a beautiful view of your fenced in back yard. Hall bath features a extra large entry door and low threshold walk-in shower. 3 nice size bedroom complete this move in ready home. Call today !!!!

24 Brownlee Circle, Tifton, 31794 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,812 Square Feet | Built in 2004

24 Brownlee Circle is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath with a split floor plan in the Olen Heights Subdivision. The living room has tons of natural light and is overlooked by the kitchen and breakfast area. One end of the home has 3 guest rooms and a full bathroom while the other end has the bonus room, laundry room, half bath, and master suite. The master has tray ceilings and a french door the opens into the master bathroom. The master bath has double sinks, a garden tub, glass shower and the walk in closet. The backyard over looks the fenced yard and pond and also has a screened porch, deck and patio.

