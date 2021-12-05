Take a look at these homes on the market in Pahrump
(Pahrump, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pahrump will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
House is currently being completed. Quality workmanship, close proximity to services, shopping, school, hospital, parks and casinos. Great place to call home!
For open house information, contact Roy L Mankins, Nevada Realty at 775-727-1818
Well maintained GORGEOUS home on a little over an acre with mature pine trees. Enjoy mountain views in this spacious 2,449 Sq foot home featuring a split floorplan. Landscaping on an irrigation system with patios in the front and rear of the home. Pride in ownership shows.
For open house information, contact Teresa S Kenney Parker, 775 Realty at 702-209-3097
ADORABLE adobe style home that's only a year old with a POOL! Come home to this gorgeous 3bed/2bath home that boasts upgraded fans, beautiful view of Mount Charleston and large walk-in closets in every room! The master bath has a separate heated jacuzzi tub with jets along with plenty of drawer and cabinet space. Bring your toys with lots of garage space - there's a detached 2 car garage with an additional 600 sq.ft detached one car garage in the back! Trees line the fully fenced property for extra privacy as well as a vacant lot next door. The well is only 8 years old - septic was pumped 3 yrs ago. HVAC Unit only 1 year old! Everything is new! This home is a must see - call today for your own private viewing!
For open house information, contact Christina Johnson, Nevada Realty at 775-727-1818
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home on the golf course with spectacular views! This is a 55+ gated community in a gorgeous setting for retirees. Some amenities; Pet Park, Bocce Ball, Clubhouse, Fitness Room, Community Pool/Spa & much more. Must See!! All homes are sold on a 99 year lease. home should be here early 2022 The photos depicted are of model homes only!!
For open house information, contact Michael S Selbach, Pahrump Valley Properties LLC at 775-751-3000
Comments / 0