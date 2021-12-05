ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Take a look at these homes on the market in Pahrump

Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 5 days ago

(Pahrump, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pahrump will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMEBR_0dEhY98300

970 Lone Pine Road, Pahrump, 89048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 2021

House is currently being completed. Quality workmanship, close proximity to services, shopping, school, hospital, parks and casinos. Great place to call home!

For open house information, contact Roy L Mankins, Nevada Realty at 775-727-1818

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2345549)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WRVR_0dEhY98300

3750 Ophir Avenue, Pahrump, 89048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,449 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Well maintained GORGEOUS home on a little over an acre with mature pine trees. Enjoy mountain views in this spacious 2,449 Sq foot home featuring a split floorplan. Landscaping on an irrigation system with patios in the front and rear of the home. Pride in ownership shows.

For open house information, contact Teresa S Kenney Parker, 775 Realty at 702-209-3097

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2353058)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjVHK_0dEhY98300

2710 River Plate Drive, Pahrump, 89048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in 2020

ADORABLE adobe style home that's only a year old with a POOL! Come home to this gorgeous 3bed/2bath home that boasts upgraded fans, beautiful view of Mount Charleston and large walk-in closets in every room! The master bath has a separate heated jacuzzi tub with jets along with plenty of drawer and cabinet space. Bring your toys with lots of garage space - there's a detached 2 car garage with an additional 600 sq.ft detached one car garage in the back! Trees line the fully fenced property for extra privacy as well as a vacant lot next door. The well is only 8 years old - septic was pumped 3 yrs ago. HVAC Unit only 1 year old! Everything is new! This home is a must see - call today for your own private viewing!

For open house information, contact Christina Johnson, Nevada Realty at 775-727-1818

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2346062)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcAxw_0dEhY98300

350 Riviera Drive, Pahrump, 89048

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,990 | Manufactured Home | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home on the golf course with spectacular views! This is a 55+ gated community in a gorgeous setting for retirees. Some amenities; Pet Park, Bocce Ball, Clubhouse, Fitness Room, Community Pool/Spa & much more. Must See!! All homes are sold on a 99 year lease. home should be here early 2022 The photos depicted are of model homes only!!

For open house information, contact Michael S Selbach, Pahrump Valley Properties LLC at 775-751-3000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2331769)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Pahrump, NV
Real Estate
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
City
Mount Charleston, NV
Pahrump, NV
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Toys#House#Nevada Realty#Hvac#Clubhouse
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
219
Followers
327
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy