Lewiston, ME

Check out these Lewiston homes on the market

Lewiston Times
 5 days ago

(Lewiston, ME) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lewiston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

106 Sanborn Road, Monmouth, 04259

3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,326 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Enjoy this amazing home sitting on 2 acres in great location. 3-4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths gives you plenty of space. Home that flows from the wonderful kitchen area to living room with gas fireplace. Possible in law area on 2nd floor or use the two bedrooms and full bath for more living space. Large barn with 2nd floor storage area.

For open house information, contact Stacey Frost, Augusta at 207-623-4182

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148071918)

107 Shore Drive, Sabattus, 04280

3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Enjoy waterfront living in style in an updated 3-4 bedroom waterfront home. Wake up to photo worthy sunrises on Sabattus lake, enjoy a coffee on your private deck off the kitchen during the summer or in the sunroom during the winter. Plenty of modern features including heat pump for the warmest or coldest of Maine days supplying both air conditioning for summer days and heat for maine winters. Remodeled kitchen with updated appliances to entertain family and friends. Hardwired generator to ensure you never go without power or heat in the Maine winters.

For open house information, contact Josh Nason, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148985855)

131 Gamage Avenue, Auburn, 04210

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,733 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This beautiful spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths Auburn home combines charm of yesteryear with its hardwood floors on the 1st floor and painted floors in the upstairs bedrooms, a pretty fireplaced livingroom, and a dining room with built in hutches, with todays amenities in the fully applianced renovated tiled kitchen with newer cabinets, and granite counter tops, a big 1st floor laundry area and a nice den with sliders to the private backyard and quaint sitting area. A nice front porch and side porch. All of this situated on a well landscaped lot with a 1 car garage. See attached list of improvements done within the last year with property disclosure. This won't last long in this market.

For open house information, contact Linda Beaulieu, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-150225412)

14 Merton Boulevard, Lewiston, 04240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 824 Square Feet | Built in None

UPDATED AFFORDABLE RANCH ON LEASED LAND---If you are looking for one level living , this 2 bedroom ranch is just enough to take care of and call it yours. Metal roof, vinyl siding, and fenced-in backyard. Buyer can either purchase the lot for (42,000) from the landowner or pay monthly lot rent of $220. Easily accessible to ME Turnpike and Lewiston-Auburn amenities.

For open house information, contact Cyr Team, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149012960)

IN THIS ARTICLE
