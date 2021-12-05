Top homes for sale in Alamogordo

(Alamogordo, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alamogordo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1206 Twenty-Third St, Alamogordo, 88310 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,359 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Nicely renovated 3/2 with new quartz countertops and newer tile in kitchen. Central refrigerated air with new duct work! Nice fenced in grassy back yard with a shade tree and a covered patio. Very clean and well-maintained. Come see this home! Nice central location just about 15 minutes to HAFB.

For open house information, contact JOHANNA BROOKS, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927

1001 Hendrix Av, Alamogordo, 88310 3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,301 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This 3/2 charmer right across from the newest elementary school has all the right updates! Newer roof, windows with lifetime transferable warranty, new cooling unit and a nice large green grassy fully fenced in front and back yard with a shed. This one will go fast. Home is sold as-is.

For open house information, contact JOHANNA BROOKS, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927

3205 Sunny Cir, Alamogordo, 88310 3 Beds 3 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Cute 3 bedroom home on a cul de sac with an inground pool with potential. Needs work so roll up your sleeves! This home is a short sale. Please call agent if any questions about a short sale. Had previous settling twice and repaired twice per our MLS remarks, could possibly need piered again due to an unknown water heater leak that flooded part of the house. Large yard. Bring an offer.

For open house information, contact DIANA STOKES-TRUNZO, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927

2706 Madera, Alamogordo, 88310 4 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,435 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Come and view this gorgeous custom home! The home is within walking distance to the golf course club house. Amenities in this home include 4 large bedrooms, 3 beautiful bathrooms, a large family room, an open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, a breakfast bar, stepped cabinets with crown molding, an over-sized 2 car garage, a huge master suite with a large soaking tub and a separate shower, two vanities, an enormous closet, amazing views and much more! Call today

For open house information, contact SHAWN OSWALT, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927