On the hunt for a home in Waycross? These houses are on the market

(Waycross, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Waycross than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2970 Albany Ave, Waycross, 31503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1950

NEW ROOF November 2021!!This home has gone thru a remarkable transformation, new ac unit was installed, new flooring, new windows, new bathroom, new appliances, new light fixtures, this home features 3 good sized bedrooms, an additional office, formal living area with a fireplace with build-ins on either side, a parlor area, outside storage under the carport.. The back yard has been made into a great area for entertaining, completely fenced, pergola, electrical outlets, and kids play area.

919 Dogwood Drive, Blackshear, 31516 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Heart of BLACKSHEAR . GET it before it's GONE!! This 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom is Located in Pierce County— BLACKSHEAR GA ! The home is MOVE in ready! Home features a main living area with a COZY fireplace. Open kitchen living dining area, Has heated Laundry as well. The backyard is completely fenced and cleared ready for you!! What are you waiting for, why rent when you can OWN! Call your Realtor NOW!

3873 Scapa Road, Waycross, 31503 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1945

CHECK THIS OUT! TWO homes in ONE on 10.28 Acres in WARE COUNTY! The second home is a 1992 CLAYTON HOMES SUNBURST 28x70 (1960 sq feet) currently rented. This property could be used as investment or multiple families to live side by side. The 10.28 Acres includes producing pecan trees, a NEW metal barn 42x60 and much more! Come check out these two homes, the options are endless. Conveniently located off US-1. Only 8 miles from Downtown Waycross. Call your Realtor TODAY!

902 Woodward Street, Waycross, 31501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $86,500 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to Waycross and 902 Woodward Street. The home is located just off of Tebeau and Dorothy Street. The area is an established neighborhood. There is an attached carport and a fenced in back yard. It is great space. The entrance off of the carport comes into the home and then opens to the kitchen. The kitchen is the heart of the home. There has been a lot of love shared here. Visit our photos and the on line tour. Let us know if you have any questions. The central electric system is for heat, the window units supply the air conditioning. We hope the home will work well for you and your family.

