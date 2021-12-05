Take a look at these homes for sale in Oswego

(Oswego, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oswego. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

182 Creamery Road, Oswego, 13126 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Farm | 1,526 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Delayed Showings and Negotiations until Monday, November 8, 2021. This farmhouse is perfect for anyone who wants to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city. 182 Creamery Rd. sits on over 4 acres. Enjoy the pond behind the barn that is ringed with apple trees, which bring in deer throughout the fall and winter months. Springtime delivers the fragrant lilacs, and the apple trees pop with pretty pink leaves. Walking into the house, there is a large foyer, making removing coats and boots a breeze in the winter. The downstairs boasts a huge living room with a fireplace and a large family room with a pellet stove. You'll love the spacious country kitchen, which offers plenty of space to place a dining room set. Privacy from the road is secured with all the shrubbery and foliage surrounding the home. This property has great natural light throughout, especially upstairs in the master suite, equipped with a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with a jetted tub. The 50x30 barn has a concrete floor and offers so much possibility. Don't wait, you don't want to miss out on an opportunity to enjoy your own beautiful haven.

For open house information, contact Kelly S Loya, MyTown Realty LLC at 315-497-6500

90 Varick Street, Oswego, 13126 3 Beds 1 Bath | $27,000 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Here is the winter project you have been waiting for. Three bedroom, one bathroom home in the heart of Oswego. The home is on a third of an acre and is waiting for a makeover. Very convenient to everything that Oswego has to offer!

For open house information, contact John F. Adolfi, Adolfi Real Estate, Inc. at 315-695-6434

96 Porter Drive, Fulton, 13069 4 Beds 5 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,948 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Prime Setting - Equestrian/Nature/Hunter’s Paradise/Party Venue - on almost 100 acres which features a series of well-maintained ATV trails suitable for riding or to access more of the sprawling lands. Deer, turkey, and other wildlife are plentiful with the land providing excellent opportunities for hunters and photographers. Abundant amenities are within easy driving distance including, employment opportunities, entertainment, and recreation, all within less than 30 minutes of this prestigious residence. Open and inviting, the home features a suite of over-sized rooms with plenty of custom features, perfect for a primary residence, seasonal retreat, income property or corporate retreat. Sit in the sunroom while enjoying the indoor hot tub and panoramic south-facing view. Bring the kids and fur-babies and let them play safely in the almost 1 acre vinyl chain linked fenced area. This property is a perfect opportunity to build a business as a hunting lodge destination, or for a group of hunters to collaborate and own an incredible piece of land groomed for their own personal and private deer hunting retreat or family. There is so much here you have to come take a look!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Allen-Salisbury, Salmon River Realty at 315-298-7060

3238-3240 Main Street, Mexico, 13114 4 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Unique, multiuse property in the Village of Mexico! Two large garage buildings fronting on Main Street for commercial use, private car or equipment storage, workshop space or a combination of all three. One building features two 2nd floor apartments (currently being used as one space by the owner’s estate). The apartments are spacious and well-kept and have hardwood floors throughout. All appliances are included and both units can be rented in short time upon closing. There is a third smaller storage building behind the larger buildings. Utilities are all separate. The buildings are located on a 1.55-acre parcel with over 265 feet of frontage on the Little Salmon River.

For open house information, contact Russell Partrick, Land & Trust Realty at 315-963-3854