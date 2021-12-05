Top homes for sale in Oxford

(Oxford, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

110 Camellia Lane, Oxford, 38655 3 Beds 4 Baths | $535,000 | Townhouse | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Savannah Square! Oxford's Premier Townhome development close to the Oxford Square as well as some PHENOMENAL restaurants! Strolling through Savannah Square you'll immediately sense the inviting feel that each incredibly attractive townhome possesses. From the beautiful facades, to the LARGE porches, this neighborhood is poised for maximum enjoyment and relaxation! With gorgeous finishes and top knotch floor plans, Savannah Square is a perfect place to end your search! Set up your showing today and start living! Renderings are conceptual for illustration only & are subject to change

For open house information, contact Blake Cannon, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

1036 Pebble Creek Dr, Oxford, 38655 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 2019

What a perfect house just in time for Christmas! This fabulous, open floor plan is ready for a new owner to enjoy. As you watch from the beautiful living room, your kids or pets can enjoy the spacious fenced in back yard. Not only is the master bedroom ideal, but the master closet strategically opens directly to the laundry room! Hurry and schedule your tour before this one is gone!

For open house information, contact Dan Finan, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

3102 Fairmont Way, Oxford, 38655 3 Beds 4 Baths | $455,000 | Condominium | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2022

In the heart of the Oxford Country Club, FAIRMONT, sits atop of a bluff over looking the green and fairway of hole #2. With Spectacular views of the course through large windows and glass doors, these condos are surrounded by a lush conservation area of mature timber to ensure maximum peace, privacy, and tranquility. Designer custom finishes with attention to all details. These town-homes are ALL ON ONE LEVEL WITH NO STAIRS. It is an amazing home for an Oxford weekender, the golf enthusiasts, or someone looking to downsize into a high end/low maintenance town home with spectacular views.

For open house information, contact Mark Cleary, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

256 Hydrangea Drive, Oxford, 38655 4 Beds 4 Baths | $365,766 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2021

HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Please call office for information at 662-236-0060.

For open house information, contact Makena Gobbell, Blackburn Homes LLC at 662-513-4194