ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Top homes for sale in Oxford

Oxford News Flash
Oxford News Flash
 5 days ago

(Oxford, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuSb0_0dEhY4iQ00

110 Camellia Lane, Oxford, 38655

3 Beds 4 Baths | $535,000 | Townhouse | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Savannah Square! Oxford's Premier Townhome development close to the Oxford Square as well as some PHENOMENAL restaurants! Strolling through Savannah Square you'll immediately sense the inviting feel that each incredibly attractive townhome possesses. From the beautiful facades, to the LARGE porches, this neighborhood is poised for maximum enjoyment and relaxation! With gorgeous finishes and top knotch floor plans, Savannah Square is a perfect place to end your search! Set up your showing today and start living! Renderings are conceptual for illustration only & are subject to change

For open house information, contact Blake Cannon, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-148402)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tl3JA_0dEhY4iQ00

1036 Pebble Creek Dr, Oxford, 38655

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 2019

What a perfect house just in time for Christmas! This fabulous, open floor plan is ready for a new owner to enjoy. As you watch from the beautiful living room, your kids or pets can enjoy the spacious fenced in back yard. Not only is the master bedroom ideal, but the master closet strategically opens directly to the laundry room! Hurry and schedule your tour before this one is gone!

For open house information, contact Dan Finan, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-149336)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYdf8_0dEhY4iQ00

3102 Fairmont Way, Oxford, 38655

3 Beds 4 Baths | $455,000 | Condominium | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2022

In the heart of the Oxford Country Club, FAIRMONT, sits atop of a bluff over looking the green and fairway of hole #2. With Spectacular views of the course through large windows and glass doors, these condos are surrounded by a lush conservation area of mature timber to ensure maximum peace, privacy, and tranquility. Designer custom finishes with attention to all details. These town-homes are ALL ON ONE LEVEL WITH NO STAIRS. It is an amazing home for an Oxford weekender, the golf enthusiasts, or someone looking to downsize into a high end/low maintenance town home with spectacular views.

For open house information, contact Mark Cleary, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-149238)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSHVh_0dEhY4iQ00

256 Hydrangea Drive, Oxford, 38655

4 Beds 4 Baths | $365,766 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2021

HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Please call office for information at 662-236-0060.

For open house information, contact Makena Gobbell, Blackburn Homes LLC at 662-513-4194

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-149175)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Real Estate
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
Oxford, MS
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Open House#Conservation Area#Laundry Room#The Oxford Country Club
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oxford News Flash

Oxford News Flash

Oxford, MS
172
Followers
311
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy