On the hunt for a home in Norwich? These houses are on the market

72 Witch Meadow Road, Salem, 06420 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,005 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Paradise awaits you in this incredible home nestled on a waterfront oasis with fruit trees, gardens and breathtaking views of the peaceful pond right in your backyard. Through the front door you are welcomed by the open floor plan with a gorgeous stone fireplace, gleaming bamboo wood floors and vaulted ceilings. The beautiful and bright kitchen features newer appliances, marble flooring and a spacious pantry waiting to be filled with your favorite spices and kitchen gadgets. Entertain your guest with ease in the dining area only a few steps away which opens to the fireplaced living room. Nature lovers will love the view from the sunroom off the living room with natural light shining through the windows and sliders opening up to the deck overlooking the backyard and pond. The second level cozy loft library is filled with books galore and room for more! Your main level master bedroom suite features french doors to the deck and a newly updated bathroom. Wait.. there's MORE in the lower level with a sauna, fireplace, two additional bedrooms, full bath, a cedar closet and lower level deck access with a hot tub. Walk over the bridge to the detached studio with amazing views and perfect for your artwork, home gym, yoga or even your own movie theatre! The 2 car garage/car port has additional space awaiting your finishing touches for a studio apartment or recreational room. Possibilities are endless in this home. It is a MUST SEE! 20 minutes from Hartford, the casino and the beach!

236 Geer Road, Lebanon, 06249 3 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 918 Square Feet | Built in 1974

*PRIME LOCATION!!!* 3-Bedroom Ranch Situated On 1.29 Acres On Geer Rd., Lebanon! Sunlit Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Updated Full Bath And Large Two Car Garage Are Just A Few Things You Will Enjoy Here! Bonus Finished Square Footage In Lower Level! With A Little TLC, This Home Would be Ideal For Anyone!!

73 Stoddards Wharf Road, Ledyard, 06339 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome home! This three bedroom two and a half bathroom split-level home is located in a quiet, country-like setting on nearly two acres in Ledyard. On the main floor you will find the garage access, living room, kitchen, dining area, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. On the lower level you will find additional finished living, entertainment, and exercise space, laundry room, half bathroom, and mechanicals. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Dining area offers large windows and an abundance of natural light. Wood burning stove in the living room. The one car garage is oversized with tall ceilings and ample storage. On the exterior of the home a stone patio, garden area, “Chick-Inn” coupe, plantings, natural landscaping, and additional sitting areas await. Come see all this well maintained home has to offer! Ask your agent for a comprehensive property information packet.

59 Bunny Road, Preston, 06365 5 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,020 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Pride of ownership throughout!! Remarkable contemporary home with natural sunlight beaming throughout. Drive up your long driveway to your private backyard oasis. Views of Amos Lake abound, with rights to lake. Over 18 acres of privacy with hiking trails for plenty of outdoor enjoyment. Take a dip in the heated in ground pool to relax and enjoy the natural setting. Inside you will find a gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining. Main level offers a two story dining area open to the living room with a cozy propane fireplace. Master bed is on main level with sliders to the pool area. Upstairs, there are more bedrooms, two with private balconies. Large bonus/bedroom with skylights. Finished lower level offers an additional living area with walkout. Oversized heated 2 car garage, perfect for the car enthusiast. Central air conditioning for those warm summer evenings. There is nothing to do but move right in. You do NOT want to miss seeing this beautiful, well kept home with park like grounds. Waterview of Amos Lake.

