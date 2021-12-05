Top homes for sale in Kerrville

(Kerrville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kerrville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

106 Sandlewood Lane, Kerrville, 78028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Great home with a comfortable floor plan! Kitchen large enough to be an eat in with a bar or table. Separate dining room with easy service from kitchen. Lots of cabinets and closets throughout the house. Living room features a wet bar, wood burning fireplace and an adjacent, convenient second living area for a den, craft room, playroom, etc. In addition to those areas, there is a large screened porch conducive to outdoor dining as well. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and two other large closets. Double vanity and large shower in master bath. Guest bath convenient to the other two bedrooms. Linen and hallway closets included. Backyard is fenced with a workshop or she shed. Side yard is equipped with a dog run. Large angled front yard, gives a spacious curb appeal to the home. Garage has multiple cabinets and a walk in storage closet.

For open house information, contact Amy Ely, CENTURY 21 The Hills Realty at 830-257-5010

214 Erin Dr, Kerrville, 78028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,564 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Your first thought on entering this charming home is "spacious". Every room in this 3/2/2 is "oversized". Huge living room with brick fireplace, modern kitchen, enclosed and updated sunroom with its own hvac, spacious master bedroom with updated master bath, walk in closets in every bedroom, brick wrapped exterior, mature shade trees, impressive tree house that both kids and adults will enjoy, sprinkler system and fenced yard. If you are looking for a large, comfortable home in a great neighborhood, this is definitely worth a look.

For open house information, contact Steve Dye, REALTY EXECUTIVES Kerrville at 830-315-2000

420 C St, Kerrville, 78028 3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ATTAINABLE NEW CONSTRUCTION! I'm one of 4 new homes in a desirable part of town.I'm a 3/3 with 2 master bedrooms. One upstairs and one downstairs. I'm close to schools, doctors, groceries, a fire station, walking trail, and cool places to eat. I'm also close to Schreiner University so I would be a great investment for off campus housing. I would love to be filled with love and laughter. Good times to be had in my great room where meals will be prepared and memories made. I'm made of building upgrades such as custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Come look inside and see if we're a good match! I look forward to being your HOME!

For open house information, contact Kari Bock, RE/MAX Kerrville at 830-895-7771

430 C St, Kerrville, 78028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $341,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ATTAINABLE NEW CONSTRUCTION! I'm one of 4 new homes in a desirable part of town. I'm close to schools, doctors, groceries, a fire station, walking trail, and cool places to eat. I'm also close to Schreiner University so I would be a great investment for off campus housing. I would love to be filled with love and laughter. My 3 bedrooms will comfort you as you sleep and you're sure to get clean in my 2 bathrooms. Good times to be had in my great room with a cozy fireplace and my open kitchen where meals will be prepared and memories made. I'm made of building upgrades such as custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Come look inside and see if we're a good match! I look forward to being your HOME!

For open house information, contact Kari Bock, RE/MAX Kerrville at 830-895-7771