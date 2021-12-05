Check out these Selma homes on the market

(Selma, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Selma. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1169 County Road 63 Road, Selma, 36703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $33,000 | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1935

INVESTOR SPECIAL! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home with over 2000 square feet but will need some work and TLC in the Valley Grande area. Fix up or tear down and build your dream home! Priced to Sell. Big Lot! AS IS - Where Is Condition. No warranties or contingencies. Bring your offer before this one goes!

2206 Old Orrville Road, Selma, 36701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Three bedrooms 1.5 baths with a large fenced back yard with storage and swing set. Living room and hall will be painted. Some furniture will remain. (California King bed and dresser, a couch, coffee table, den furniture and buffet cabinet. ALL you will need is bedroom furniture for 2 rooms

690 County Road 232 Road, Valley Grande, 36701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Country living at its best with this great 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in Valley Grande! Entering the home, the foyer leads into a great sized living room with a wood-burning fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining. The kitchen is off the living room and has nice counter space and storage space and includes the dining area that would fit a large table. The master bedroom is a good size with nice closet space and has a master bathroom with a single vanity sink and shower. Both guest rooms are a nice size with closets for storage and share a guest bathroom with a single vanity sink and tub/shower combo. Out back is a large awesome covered porch that is great for sitting out on and relaxing. The backyard is a great size for kids and pets. The house has a two-car garage attached for parking. This is a great home that has great potential for families and first-time homebuyers! Call today to schedule your showing!

416 St Ann Street, Selma, 36701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1956

4 bedroom and 2 bath home with Lots of space. Comes with a Metal Roof which should last a Life Time. Comes with a Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen with an Eat-in Area, and Laundry Room. Original wood flooring which has been well taken care of. Great location in Selma with a covered front porch, Fenced in yard, and a Detached Storage building for the extra items.

