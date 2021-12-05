ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Check out these Selma homes on the market

Selma Daily
Selma Daily
 5 days ago

(Selma, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Selma. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjHe5_0dEhY14F00

1169 County Road 63 Road, Selma, 36703

3 Beds 2 Baths | $33,000 | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1935

INVESTOR SPECIAL! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home with over 2000 square feet but will need some work and TLC in the Valley Grande area. Fix up or tear down and build your dream home! Priced to Sell. Big Lot! AS IS - Where Is Condition. No warranties or contingencies. Bring your offer before this one goes!

For open house information, contact Derriet Moore, Elite Realty, LLC. at 334-517-6010

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-494169)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ME5mC_0dEhY14F00

2206 Old Orrville Road, Selma, 36701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Three bedrooms 1.5 baths with a large fenced back yard with storage and swing set. Living room and hall will be painted. Some furniture will remain. (California King bed and dresser, a couch, coffee table, den furniture and buffet cabinet. ALL you will need is bedroom furniture for 2 rooms

For open house information, contact Shirley Dawson, Divine Realty LLC at 334-875-9985

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-505273)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dtdM_0dEhY14F00

690 County Road 232 Road, Valley Grande, 36701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Country living at its best with this great 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in Valley Grande! Entering the home, the foyer leads into a great sized living room with a wood-burning fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining. The kitchen is off the living room and has nice counter space and storage space and includes the dining area that would fit a large table. The master bedroom is a good size with nice closet space and has a master bathroom with a single vanity sink and shower. Both guest rooms are a nice size with closets for storage and share a guest bathroom with a single vanity sink and tub/shower combo. Out back is a large awesome covered porch that is great for sitting out on and relaxing. The backyard is a great size for kids and pets. The house has a two-car garage attached for parking. This is a great home that has great potential for families and first-time homebuyers! Call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Christopher Ingram, Realty Central at 334-285-4646

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-502906)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjzQ7_0dEhY14F00

416 St Ann Street, Selma, 36701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1956

4 bedroom and 2 bath home with Lots of space. Comes with a Metal Roof which should last a Life Time. Comes with a Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen with an Eat-in Area, and Laundry Room. Original wood flooring which has been well taken care of. Great location in Selma with a covered front porch, Fenced in yard, and a Detached Storage building for the extra items.

For open house information, contact Ray Culey, Century 21 Southern Star at 334-365-4511

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-501171)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Business
State
California State
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Valley Grande, AL
City
Selma, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California King Bed#Wood Flooring#Elite Realty#Divine Realty Llc
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Selma Daily

Selma Daily

Selma, AL
206
Followers
286
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Selma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy