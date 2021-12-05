Check out these Huber Heights homes on the market

(Huber Heights, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Huber Heights. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

103 Fitchland Dr., Fairborn, 45324 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This property sells subject to no minimum and no reserve in an on-line only auction. The property is being sold to settle the estate of Jane Zimmerman. Currently rented at a rate of $850/ month through GMHA. Property sells absolute, subject to no minimum and no reserve. A 10% deposit is to be collected from the winning bidder at the conclusion of the auction by direct deposit into our JPmorgan Chase trust account if purchased online. Contract signature and deposit must be made by 5 PM the day of Auction. The real estate is sold As Is with no contingencies. All inspections must be done prior to Auction. Close on or before December 17, 2021. Occupancy will be given at closing, subject to tenant's rights. Security deposits will not convey. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the high bid to obtain the final contract selling price. Short tax proration. Buyer pays all closing costs. Administrator's deed given at closing with no liens or back taxes. $40,000 is an anticipated opening bid and not a list price or offer to sell.

541 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, 45420 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1927

The wait is over! The home of your dreams has arrived! The owner has spent countless hours transforming this property into a showcase. Completely remodeled kitchen with refinished original long grain pine, butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances & dual sink, punched tin backsplash, opened breakfast bar w/ butcher block top, pendant lighting, under sink water filter and cast iron pot & pan holder over the sink. Renovated 1st floor full bathroom w/ tiled floors and 6' tile surround, granite top vanity and bluetooth vent fan/light/speaker. Champion Windows w/ transferable warranty 2019-2020. Renovated basement full bathroom w/ heated tile floors, floating vanity, 6 foot walk-in shower and vent fan. Added all new pex plumbing lines 2018-2019, Furnace 2018, built a utility room in basement, and so much more. Don't wait on this one!

1231 Delaine Avenue, Oakwood, 45419 4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,283 Square Feet | Built in 1948

New carpet and paint in this roomy 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Enjoy the light-filled living room with a fireplace surrounded by built-in bookshelves. The nearby family room is perfect for at-home movie nights or a home office. This home has a large kitchen with a center island, ample storage and an adjacent dining room. First floor full bath. Nice wood floors throughout the first floor. Upstairs find 4 bedrooms, an additional bonus room perfect for home office, playroom or 5th bedroom and loads of hallway storage - all with new carpet. Second floor hall bath has dual sinks. Avoid the weather with a 2 car garage attached to the home by an enclosed sunroom! Updates include: carpet (2021), paint (2021), wall oven (2021), 2nd floor HVAC (2019), roof & siding (2017), garage door (2017), basement windows (2016), sunroom windows & doors (2016). Floor plan above ground sq feet is 2283. Fireplace/chimney not warranted.

614 Nordale Avenue, Dayton, 45420 2 Beds 1 Bath | $86,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,083 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Updated 1 story Victorian - Remodeled bathroom - main floor laundry. Large back deck and fenced in yard.

