Check out these homes on the Stevens Point market now

(Stevens Point, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stevens Point than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5359 Old State Highway 18, Stevens Point, 54482 3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this amazing town of Hull home located on the east end of Stevens Point with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, along with plenty of updates! The curb appeal will knock your socks off with stacked stone, large windows, stamped concrete patio, and a great design! On the interior, you will note newly updated flooring, fresh paint, and updated plumbing and lighting fixtures! Extra features throughout this home including speaker system both in the interior and exterior, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a stunning outdoor kitchen for those who love to cook/grill outside! Upper level features the 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. The primary bedroom is exceptionally large with a walk in closet, and bathroom. The lower level has additional finished area with a theatre projector and screen! Newer mechanicals and the 2500 square feet of living space make this home a great value. All these great features with lower Town of Hull Taxes. This is a great property to call home, schedule your tour today!

4220 Fountain Court, Plover, 54467 3 Beds 2 Baths | $372,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,312 Square Feet | Built in None

INQUIRE TODAY about the Better Than Black Friday Sale happening now through 12/6/2021 with up to $18,000 in savings! Promotion applies to select homes. Welcome home to the Orchid G2 floor plan, part of the Executive Series by Denyon Homes. This split floor plan design places the owners suite apart from the other bedrooms, creating more privacy and a more modern layout without sacrificing efficiency and function. You’ll be greeted by the beautiful stone accents along the front exterior of the home, including your very own front porch. The open feel when you enter the home leads you straight to the 3-sided gas fireplace with stone surround and into the spacious kitchen, great for entertaining and everyday living. The kitchen is filled with custom cabinetry including an oversized center island with pull-out waste and recycling bins, built-in stainless steel energy star dishwasher and microwave, and a step-in pantry for storing your dry goods. The dining area has direct access to the rear yard which can also be enjoyed through views from the owners suite and kitchen window.

3816 Heffron Loop, Stevens Point, 54481 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in None

Fabulous Heffron Woods subdivision ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths is move in ready for you! Great private Heffron Loop location on a large lot with mature trees, this home has some truly amazing features such as hickory hardwood floors, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas log fireplace, garden shed, large deck, and a large 3 season porch! The main floor has 3 large bedrooms, immense natural lighting, modern can lighting, and attached 2 stall garage with automatic opener. The kitchen also features a snack bar and there are several amazing built-ins! The lower level is wide open for potential and is currently used for storage. This home has an amazing feel and with the privacy and quiet location this is a great place to call home. Schedule your tour today!

560 Greystone Place, Plover, 54467 2 Beds 2 Baths | $381,900 | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Just Starting- Greystone 55 and better Community Carriage Home located on a corner lot. Open Concept Floor Plan, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances, 2 Bedrooms on Main Floor. Master Suite with bath and Walk-in Closet. Custom Tiled Shower. Great room with gas Fireplace. Covered Porch area. Lower level ready for future expansion (roughed in for 3rd bathroom, family room has E-gress Window). Landscaped with sprinklers. Concrete Driveway. Subdivision matching light post and mailbox. Still time to customize Colors and Products. Call for Floor Plans and Details.

