Top homes for sale in Atlantic City

(Atlantic City, NJ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atlantic City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

722 Belmar Ave Ave, Galloway Township, 08205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1 Square Feet | Built in 2005

SELLERS HAVE JUST PROFESSIONALLY FINISHED PAINTING THE ENTIRE HOME WHITE, THIS IS AN VERY UPGRADED LOG CABIN TOTALLY TOP OF THE LINE ON LARGE LOT- DOWN THE STREET FROM THE BAY THIS CUSTOM HOME HAS LG PORCH YOU ENTER FRONT DOOR THAT OPENS TO LR & DR ON LEFT/ RIGHT DOWN HALL IS A TOTALLY CUSTOM KIT W GORGEOUS APPLIANCES; SOLID OAK CABINETS/ LG ISLAND & GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCH & BATHS- KIT OVERLOOKS DR/ALL SOLID WIDE WOOD OAK FLOORS THOUGHOUT THE HOUSE/ALL CUSTOM WOOD STAIRCASE LEADING TO LG LOFT BR & PRIVATE BA ; 2 LG BRS ON RIGHT SIDE/ 2 LG CUSTOM SLIDERS LEADING TO DECK/ TOTALLY UPGRADE RADIANT GAS HEATING IN THE FLOORS/CA CITY UTITLIES DOWN ON THE CORNER SEAVIEW CC/ RESTAURANT/ TRASPORTATION SEASIDE AREA A VERY UNIQUE FIND IN LOVELY AREA. SELLERS HAVE HAD CONTRACTS THEY COULD NOT FIND SUITABLE HOUSING, THEY ARE ON A WAITING LIST FOR AN APARTMENT HERE AND ALSO MOVING OUT OF STATE.

150 Bala Drive, Somers Point, 08244 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,112 Square Feet | Built in 1959

An immaculate and updated year round or vacation Ranch. Spotlessly maintained with an open kitchen onto the dining room and large bright living room. Hardwood floors and fresh paint add touch of class! Powder room in utility room adds convenience for your family and/or weekend guests! 3 good sized bedrooms w/largest exceeding your expectations too. Vinyl rail front porch for sunny morning coffee and huge cleared backyard. Seller offering a 1-year warranty for gas heat and central air, and appliances.

4 Crowndale Pl, Smithville, 08205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,975 | Single Family Residence | 2,387 Square Feet | Built in 2006

***FOUR SEASONS @ HISTORIC SMITHVILLE ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY NEW LISTING ALERT***3 BED 2 BATH***EVERGREEN MODEL***SUN ROOM***POND VIEWS***CATHEDRAL CEILINGS***2 CAR GARAGE***RECESSED LIGHTING***LARGE PATIO***$AVE WITH $OLAR***CUSTOM BLINDS***2,387 SQ FT*** CROWN JEWEL @ CROWNDALE~Stunningly open & airy model that invites you right in with a clear view from the front to rear of this IMPECCABLE home! This wonderful home boasts vaulted & cathedral ceilings throughout! Large foyer leads to 2 bedrooms and a full bath perfect for guests, maybe even an office or craft room! Kitchen, dining room, family room as well as sun room are all open to each other for an intriguingly enjoyable & inviting space! Large windows frame your view of the gorgeous rear yard and wooded tree line. Kitchen features 42" warm toned wood cabinets that offer beauty & a plethora of storage. Pond you ask? Oh yes!!!! Over-sized patio allows for incredible views of the 3 fountain pond complete with walking trail. Features galore await a new owner! Make this CROWNDALE Beauty your CROWN JEWEL!

205 N Dudley Ave, Ventnor Heights, 08406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Great location on a large lot, this single family home sits in a quiet neighborhood. This home has three bedrooms, one full bath, and a half bath with plenty of space for a family. Property is currently tenant occupied on a month to month lease.

