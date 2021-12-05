Palestine-curious? These homes are on the market

(Palestine, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Palestine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

210 Crest Dr., Palestine, 75801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,331 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful brick home in established subdivision with plenty of space for the upcoming holidays! Floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living room and fabulous second living area with tons of windows, vaulted ceiling and lovely wood beams! Huge master bedroom features a wood burning fireplace, sitting area, wood beams and separate closets. Kitchen has great storage and connects to the laundry room. Fabulous outdoor space includes a large fenced in yard perfect for a garden or pets or both! Double carport & storage building w/electric too! This home also features extra insulation in the attic, security system and a Generac 17KW whole house generator! Roof (2016) A/C (2014) Don't Miss!

509 Crockett Rd., Palestine, 75801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,609 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Calling all investors! Great opportunity for someone looking to flip or make it your own with this diamond in the rough property. The house has been completely stripped down to the studs ready for you to start work. The house is in a great location in the heart of Palestine within walking distance to Reagan park, with a large back yard with privacy fence, so much potential for the right person who's looking to start a project, or investor looking for his next flip, no plumbing or electrical.

505 Acr 146, Palestine, 75801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Farm | 1,767 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Just outside the city limits of Palestine this 10.58 Acre tract has real potential. The land is fenced & cross fenced ready for your livestock. The Brick Home is a 2Bdr, 2Bth with open floor plan for living, dining and kitchen area. There is a bonus room added from enclosed garage. Outside there is a spacious two car attached carport. Long road frontage along ACR 146. Elkhart ISD! The home is sold as is & any future repairs will be responsibility of buyer. This will make an excellent investment property or great property for DIY talented folks. Due to condition of home FHA, VA loans will not work. Seller is removing contents as time allows. Additional 11.4 Acre adjoining tract available see MLS 92118.

807 S Sylvan Avenue, Palestine, 75801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This Tudor Style Cottage was recently renovated this year, features all new paint, floors, cabinets, tile and windows. Three bedrooms with natural light flooding in from the numerous windows and the closets are very spacious. The bathroom has all new tile, a wonderful marble shower, and tons of cabinet space for all your beauty products and towels. The living room has surrounding windows that overlook your beautiful front yard, wood burning fireplace to keep your home nice and cozy during the winter. There is also a work shed in the back with electricity.

