Check out these Hazleton homes on the market

(Hazleton, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hazleton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

23 Iroquois Trail, White Haven, 18661 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Well built home located on two beautiful lots that border State Game Landin The Pocono community of Indian Lake! This home features 3 bedrooms, spacious kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, dining room with energy efficient cast iron stove, living Room with newer carpet. Main level offers a guest bedroom & bath. The addition offers massive closets, den/bedroom, large master bedroom with 3 season room with walls of windows for natural light. Full unfinished basement is an open space filled with opportunity .An oversized 2-car garage, kennel, 2 sheds, enclosed patio facing the yard looks out to the game-lands. Paved driveway! Pristine community lake, playground, beach & is surrounded by game-lands-a hunter's/hiker's delight! 5 mins. to Nature Preserve & Bear Creek Falls!Jack Frost and Big Boulder & Montage Mountain Ski areas, Pocono Raceway, The Crossings, Hickory Run State Park and more!

For open house information, contact Sunita Arora, ERA One Source Realty at 570-587-9999

96 E Mill St, Nesquehoning, 18240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 1916

MUST see this AFFORDABLE, Well-maintained 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom TWIN home in Nesquehoning! The first floor features an OVERSIZED living area, FORMAL DINING ROOM with a beautiful original wooden staircase, half bathroom, & updated kitchen! Second floor has 3 bedrooms & a full bath. The third floor stand-up attic is perfect storage space or convert to a 4th bedroom or office! Relax in the REAR YARD or on the COVERED FRONT PORCH! Great primary home or rental investment! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Marion C Domski, Bear Mountain Real Estate LLC at 570-325-3300

220 W Phillips Street, Coaldale, 18218 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready, lovely ''Victorian styled'' single!Open floor plan on first level --living room, dining room to eat in kitchen! Lovely 2nd floor --3 bedrooms and bath!

For open house information, contact Manuel Carrasco, Pecora Realtor, P.C. at 570-455-9463

136 Church Street, Luzerne County, 18661 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,230 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming 2.5 story single sits on a large corner lot with an oversized 2 car garage and private mother in law quarters on the property too. Wraparound porch, big kitchen , a dedicated pantry off the kitchen for storage. Open living room, dining room and sun room. 3 beds and a full bath upstairs plus the attic is finished and was heated years ago for more bedrooms or office space.

For open house information, contact Tammy A. Swinburne, Charlotte Solt Real Estate at 570-668-2240