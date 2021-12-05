On the hunt for a home in Russellville? These houses are on the market

(Russellville, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Russellville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13 Water Oak Lane, Russellville, 72802 3 Beds 3 Baths | $182,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,948 Square Feet | Built in None

This Beautiful West Russellville Home is one you don't want to miss! This well-maintained traditional home located within a few minutes of Dardanelle State Park. Home offers traditional layout, 3BR, 2.5 Bath. Features include Bonus Room, 2 car garage, Landscaping. Outside enjoy the fenced-in backyard, tiered deck, and storage Shed. Back inside enjoy space for the entire family in the 1948 sq. ft. floor plan. Easy to Show! Call your Agent Today!

7208 Ar-124, Russellville, 72802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in None

Lying on 2 great lots in Center Valley school district located just past the Hwy124/Gumlog Dollar General you'll find this 3 bedroom home with fenced in back yard and a great yard space on either side leaving you plenty of room for all the outdoor family activities. 2 outbuildings for additional storage.

10625 Eastgate Circle, Dardanelle, 72834 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,899 | Single Family Residence | 2,604 Square Feet | Built in None

Hurry home to the country! This warm and inviting open concept is situated on 3.02 acres with a large entertaining environment. 3BR 2 Bath accompanied with upstairs bonus room. 2,604 sq. ft. All electric. Many upgrades within the last 12 months: New Roof, Granite counter tops, flooring, appliances. Easy to show, Call your agent Today!

201 Turrentine Place, Russellville, 72802 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,041 Square Feet | Built in None

This truly extraordinary residence sits on 10 acres & is comprised of both open and wooded areas. The 8041 sq foot home feels like a showroom with its beautiful high end fit and finishes throughout. The interior features high ceilings, two stair cases, hard wood and marble flooring two fires places, two laundry rooms, his two car and her three car garage.The home offers a gourmet kitchen, geothermal systems & generator. You will find the office/6th bedroom and master suite conveniently located on the main floor.The upper level is perfect for kids of all ages.Anchored by a loft that connects large bedrooms ideal for sleepovers with lots charm & private bathrooms.You will also find an outdoor terrace that sits among the treetops and over looks the infinity pool and beautiful backyard oasis.

