Take a look at these homes on the Bartlesville market now

(Bartlesville, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bartlesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

239 Ne Queenstown Avenue, Bartlesville, 74006 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Coming Soon- No Showings or offers until 11/20/21 Adorable and cozy updated 3 bedroom home! Light and Bright! New paint and carpet, + beautiful real hardwood flooring, open concept living/dining. Vinyl windows and great curb appeal! Aluminum siding for low up-keep. Roof just 2 years old! Storm shelter and carport. Quiet and low traffic neighborhood.

3013 Se Talimena Court, Bartlesville, 74003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in None

An impressive single-story home with an open-concept floor plan suited for entertaining and family living! Spacious bedroom one suite is in the back of the house offering great privacy. The bedroom one suite offers a double sink vanity and a spacious walk-in closet. The dining area is located next to the kitchen which offers Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances, a gas range, and a spacious walk-in pantry. Additional features include Home is Connected, front and back sod, and a spacious covered patio!

3013 Talbot Circle, Bartlesville, 74006 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Bellevue plan by D.R. Horton,America's builder.Island kitchen with walk in pantry,3cm granite kitchen & baths,shaker cabinets,covered patio & porch.Primary suite with double sinks,generous walk in closet.Additional features include America's Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package.

2121 S Dewey Avenue, Bartlesville, 74003 4 Beds 2 Baths | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Check out the beautiful wood floors in this charming 4 bedroom home! Fenced backyard with large storage building.

