Bartlesville, OK

Take a look at these homes on the Bartlesville market now

Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 5 days ago

(Bartlesville, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bartlesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

239 Ne Queenstown Avenue, Bartlesville, 74006

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Coming Soon- No Showings or offers until 11/20/21 Adorable and cozy updated 3 bedroom home! Light and Bright! New paint and carpet, + beautiful real hardwood flooring, open concept living/dining. Vinyl windows and great curb appeal! Aluminum siding for low up-keep. Roof just 2 years old! Storm shelter and carport. Quiet and low traffic neighborhood.

3013 Se Talimena Court, Bartlesville, 74003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in None

An impressive single-story home with an open-concept floor plan suited for entertaining and family living! Spacious bedroom one suite is in the back of the house offering great privacy. The bedroom one suite offers a double sink vanity and a spacious walk-in closet. The dining area is located next to the kitchen which offers Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances, a gas range, and a spacious walk-in pantry. Additional features include Home is Connected, front and back sod, and a spacious covered patio!

3013 Talbot Circle, Bartlesville, 74006

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Bellevue plan by D.R. Horton,America's builder.Island kitchen with walk in pantry,3cm granite kitchen & baths,shaker cabinets,covered patio & porch.Primary suite with double sinks,generous walk in closet.Additional features include America's Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package.

2121 S Dewey Avenue, Bartlesville, 74003

4 Beds 2 Baths | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Check out the beautiful wood floors in this charming 4 bedroom home! Fenced backyard with large storage building.

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville, OK
ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

