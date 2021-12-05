Top homes for sale in Gaffney

(Gaffney, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gaffney than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

508 S Limestone St, Gaffney, 29340 4 Beds 3 Baths | $312,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,124 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Southern Elegance! This completely remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath home is a show stopper! No detail has been overlooked with this adorable Brick home. Master on Main w/ huge luxury bath, guest bedroom & bath on main, 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a very large bath, & lots of storage space! Side covered porch for morning coffee, cozy fireplace in family room, in the Historical District with sidewalks, across from Thomson Park, a few blocks from Downtown, Shopping, Churches, Library, etc.

117 Calton Drive, Gaffney, 29340 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,632 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Sprawling 4BR/2.5BA brick and stone ranch, minutes from downtown Gaffney! Formal living room with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and large open dining space. Enclosed den is perfect for a family room or hang-out for the kids and teens! Bonus room with separate entrance is large enough to be used as a mother in-law or teen suite if you have a commuting college student. Secondary bedrooms are large and bright with plenty of closet space. Master suite with hardwood floors and full-sized master bath with double vanity and ceramic floors. A double lot gives you plenty of room to expand and property also includes an additional heated & cooled building, perfect for a hobby space or man cave. Detached garage with huge ceilings allows you to store your bigger toys from the elements. With plenty of mature trees, you'll feel like you've escaped the daily hustle and bustle, yet you're literally within walking distance to local shopping and restaurants. Come see this amazing home today!

207 Elm Street, Gaffney, 29340 2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in None

ADORABLE COTTAGE WITH WHITE PICKET FENCE & FRONT SCREENED PORCH on a corner lot! This 2BR, 1BA needs some work but is well worth it! Eat-in kitchen w/washer & dryer hookup & breakfast bar, living room w/built-ins & fireplace (non functioning). Bath features pedestal sink & stand up shower. Rear enclosed porch. Nice concrete drive & walkway, mature shade trees. Being sold "AS IS". CASH OR CONVENTIONAL LOAN ONLY.

240 Limestone Street, Pacolet, 29372 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in None

Historic "Mill Home" located in Pacolet Mills just a few steps away from the Pacolet River. The front porch runs the width of the house has the original wood and is just waiting for rockers and a porch swing. Plenty of space with 3 bedrooms and remodeled bath to fit all the family needs. Many updates include - New paint and refinished original hardwood floors. Remodeled kitchen with dishwasher and gas range. Updated cabinets and countertops. New HVAC - Gas pack. New hot water heater. New wiring and plumbing. Behind the home offers a 50x100 area for gardening or an outbuilding.

