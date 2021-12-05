ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

House hunt Manitowoc: See what’s on the market now

Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 5 days ago

(Manitowoc, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manitowoc than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTRLR_0dEhXn7X00

2327 9Th Street, Two Rivers, 54241

1 Bed 1 Bath | $78,900 | Single Family Residence | 605 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Cute and cozy home with 2 huge garages and extra parking on the property. Room for all your toys and projects! One bedroom on the main floor and a bonus room in the basement. Basement has lots of room, extra closet space, extra storage, and laundry. Hardwood floors. 220 service to house and garages. Water heater is 2 years old. Central Air is 3 years old. Driveway was done in 2017. Lovely patio and private fenced in yard. Very close to Lake Michigan, shopping, and Mariner's Trail. Garages are approximately 22x30 and 22x22.

For open house information, contact MAINTENANCE LISTING, Berkshire Hathaway HS Fox Cities Realty at 920-931-2300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xd31v_0dEhXn7X00

329 Mill Street, Reedsville, 54230

3 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,938 Square Feet | Built in 1900

The updates to this old home are prestine. Seamless Steel Siding and Anderson windows. Kitchen boasts great cabinets with an island Formal Dining room, cozy living room and a main floor bedroom currently set up as a large laundry room. Laundry hookups set up in lower level as alternative source. MF Bathroom has in-floor heating. 4 Season room with large windows; Includes pellet stove. Upper level has 2 more bedrooms and a large cozy sitting room. 2 Car detached garage, nice yard w/ gardens. Showings start 12/3/21 at noon. Offers being presented 12/6/21 at 4pm. Remove Shoes or wear booties.

For open house information, contact Michelle Ruebl, EXP Realty LLC at 920-850-1650

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAyzE_0dEhXn7X00

2241 La Follette Avenue, Manitowoc, 54220

2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,900 | Single Family Residence | 777 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! Large light filled living room w/ beautiful HW floors throughout. Updated kitchen with tiled floor, cabinets and countertops w/ SS appliances included. Fresh paint and fixtures throughout home. Extensive update list includes; garage siding and windows, re-painted siding, gutters and downspouts, driveway, front porch, updated full bath, and much more! 1 stall detached garage w/ storage shed.

For open house information, contact Sarah Winnekens, Shorewest, Realtors at 920-593-4100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M54sb_0dEhXn7X00

4531 Menasha Avenue, Manitowoc, 54220

3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,694 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome home! Very well-maintained 1.5 story house with an oversized .37 acre lot and 2 stall detached garage. Outside front porch has been freshly painted with some new boards. Updates for 2020 include a new water heater, , sump pump plumbing, and plumbing throughout house. New control board for furnace was done in October, 2019. Breaker box and panel were done in March, 2021. House is being sold "As-Is."

For open house information, contact Jeremy Gardner, Keller Williams Green Bay at 920-632-7702

