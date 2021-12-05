Top homes for sale in Hinesville

(Hinesville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hinesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

136 Swindell Se Street Street, Ludowici, 31316 4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,853 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Looking for Large House on Large Lot, Welcome home to this 5BR/4BA that sits on just over 4 acres. Downstairs you will find a large kitchen, open concept family room, formal living room, formal dining room, full bath and bonus room. Upstairs features a large master suite with large bath and its own laundry, a media room as well as 3 additional BR's, Guest Bath and Jack and Jill Bath. Outside you will find a large 2 acre front and back yard, perfect for bbq's and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Driggers, Coldwell Banker Southern Coast at 912-368-4300

61 Douglas Road, Walthourville, 31301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Haley III floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths which include a large master with a separate sitting room attached. Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower, dual vanity sinks, and a large walk in closet. A large open living room and kitchen that leads to a back patio. Kitchen includes stainless appliances and walk in pantry. This beautiful home is only minutes from Hinesville. Estimated completion date of 10/1/21

For open house information, contact Karyn Thomas, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001

249 Irvin Moody Road, Ludowici, 31316 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Great Investor Buy!

For open house information, contact Cori McFann-Levesque, Coldwell Banker Southern Coast at 912-368-4300

85 Olive Street, Walthourville, 31301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $222,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,666 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Naomi plan by Dryden Enterprises! 3 bedroom home with 2 story foyer entry! Open concept living space just off the foyer. Fully equipped kitchen with clear view to the dining area & family room. Laundry & half bath also on the first floor. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, hall bath & master suite! Master features walk-in closet & private bath with separate tub & shower!

For open house information, contact Susan H Ayers, Clickit Realty at 678-344-1600