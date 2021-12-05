ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

Top homes for sale in Hinesville

Hinesville Updates
Hinesville Updates
 5 days ago

(Hinesville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hinesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBlme_0dEhXkTM00

136 Swindell Se Street Street, Ludowici, 31316

4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,853 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Looking for Large House on Large Lot, Welcome home to this 5BR/4BA that sits on just over 4 acres. Downstairs you will find a large kitchen, open concept family room, formal living room, formal dining room, full bath and bonus room. Upstairs features a large master suite with large bath and its own laundry, a media room as well as 3 additional BR's, Guest Bath and Jack and Jill Bath. Outside you will find a large 2 acre front and back yard, perfect for bbq's and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Driggers, Coldwell Banker Southern Coast at 912-368-4300

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-260424)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSHVl_0dEhXkTM00

61 Douglas Road, Walthourville, 31301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Haley III floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths which include a large master with a separate sitting room attached. Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower, dual vanity sinks, and a large walk in closet. A large open living room and kitchen that leads to a back patio. Kitchen includes stainless appliances and walk in pantry. This beautiful home is only minutes from Hinesville. Estimated completion date of 10/1/21

For open house information, contact Karyn Thomas, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-251288)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guYfe_0dEhXkTM00

249 Irvin Moody Road, Ludowici, 31316

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Great Investor Buy!

For open house information, contact Cori McFann-Levesque, Coldwell Banker Southern Coast at 912-368-4300

Copyright © 2021 Golden Isles Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIAORGA-1629764)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uv8R8_0dEhXkTM00

85 Olive Street, Walthourville, 31301

3 Beds 3 Baths | $222,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,666 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Naomi plan by Dryden Enterprises! 3 bedroom home with 2 story foyer entry! Open concept living space just off the foyer. Fully equipped kitchen with clear view to the dining area & family room. Laundry & half bath also on the first floor. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, hall bath & master suite! Master features walk-in closet & private bath with separate tub & shower!

For open house information, contact Susan H Ayers, Clickit Realty at 678-344-1600

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-259637)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Hinesville, GA
Hinesville, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack And Jill#Welcome Home#Ga#Br#Llc#Dryden Enterprises#Laundry Half#Hall Bath Master#Tub S
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hinesville Updates

Hinesville Updates

Hinesville, GA
173
Followers
324
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy