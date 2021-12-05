On the hunt for a home in Rio Grande City? These houses are on the market

(Rio Grande City, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rio Grande City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

216 Grand Oak, Rio Grande City, 78582 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction. 3 bed, 2 bath with tile and granite counter tops. Property has a nice backyard with mature tree and alley access.

For open house information, contact Jesus Salazar, Jp & Associates Realtors - Modern Living at 214-552-0696

302 Lucien, Rio Grande City, 78582 2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 2011

ADA Accesible!. This home features 2 huge bedrooms, both rooms have their own full baths. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertop, access to backyard, fancy chandelier in the center of the kitchen. This home includes decorative ceilings, 2 carport in front of the house and covered patio.

For open house information, contact Aurora Trevino, Encore Fine Properties at 956-821-6170

801 San Zeferino, Rio Grande City, 78582 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great piece of property in the heart of Rio Grande City, What are the chances to build are limitless these 2 lots shows no restrictions on the lot can build a residential or commercial facing on san benito rd. The dimensions of the lot are 42 x 115 ( each ). Give your realtor a call and submit your best and highest offer!

For open house information, contact Pedro Diaz, B-Kan Realty at 956-378-7355

5440 I Rangel, Rio Grande City, 78582 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great starter homes in a affordable location. This property offer a 2 bed 2 bath with a great back yard for entertaining guests. With tile throughout the house and a nice kitchen with a granite counter tops and stainless steel sink with large windows. This house is ready to be someone's home.

For open house information, contact Hugo Alaniz, Encore Fine Properties at 956-821-6170