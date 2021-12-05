On the hunt for a home in Somerset? These houses are on the market

(Somerset, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Somerset will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

44 Hicks Lane, Nancy, 42544 2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Updated 80s mobile home with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths sitting on 6 lots that totals approx 0.6 acres. Includes a sewer hookup for camper! Large gravel driveway and parking area. Propane tank is for the furnace and the cooking stove. Electric window units. Only minutes away from Wolf Creek Marina!!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Bastin, Weichert Realtors Ford Brothers, Inc. at 606-679-2656

284 Hilltop Drive Drive, Nancy, 42544 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, carport, fenced in backyard, covered porch and patio, a large storage shed, located in Nancy, Ky! This move in ready home is less than 5 minutes to Lee's Ford Marina and you can be on either end of Somerset within 10 minutes! Near PC park, boat ramps, apple farm and all of Nancys wholesome hot spots!

For open house information, contact Brittni Wooldridge, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021

10 Mercy Way Way, Science Hill, 42553 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 2008

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1,316 sq. ft. Home, With A 2 Car Attached Garage. Sitting On An Acre With A 24X36 sq. ft. Detached Garage & A Storage Building. Road Frontage On Both Nelson Valley Road & Mercy Way. This Home & Property Is Adorable, Just Waiting For You To Add Your Personal Touch!

For open house information, contact Ross Haste, Weichert Realtors Ford Brothers, Inc. at 606-679-2656

27 Margaret Rose Lane, Somerset, 42501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Townhouse | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Freshly painted and ready to move into this might be the one for you to call home. Low maintenance. Tons of storage and closet space. Big rooms and tall ceilings. The master bedroom is on first floor. Garage to keep you car warm in the winter. Close to town for convenience.

For open house information, contact Bradley Bigelow, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021