ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

On the hunt for a home in Somerset? These houses are on the market

Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 5 days ago

(Somerset, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Somerset will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kswzd_0dEhXhpB00

44 Hicks Lane, Nancy, 42544

2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Updated 80s mobile home with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths sitting on 6 lots that totals approx 0.6 acres. Includes a sewer hookup for camper! Large gravel driveway and parking area. Propane tank is for the furnace and the cooking stove. Electric window units. Only minutes away from Wolf Creek Marina!!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Bastin, Weichert Realtors Ford Brothers, Inc. at 606-679-2656

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20117164)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV1MU_0dEhXhpB00

284 Hilltop Drive Drive, Nancy, 42544

3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, carport, fenced in backyard, covered porch and patio, a large storage shed, located in Nancy, Ky! This move in ready home is less than 5 minutes to Lee's Ford Marina and you can be on either end of Somerset within 10 minutes! Near PC park, boat ramps, apple farm and all of Nancys wholesome hot spots!

For open house information, contact Brittni Wooldridge, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20125014)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THTia_0dEhXhpB00

10 Mercy Way Way, Science Hill, 42553

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 2008

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1,316 sq. ft. Home, With A 2 Car Attached Garage. Sitting On An Acre With A 24X36 sq. ft. Detached Garage & A Storage Building. Road Frontage On Both Nelson Valley Road & Mercy Way. This Home & Property Is Adorable, Just Waiting For You To Add Your Personal Touch!

For open house information, contact Ross Haste, Weichert Realtors Ford Brothers, Inc. at 606-679-2656

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20119422)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vh8y_0dEhXhpB00

27 Margaret Rose Lane, Somerset, 42501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Townhouse | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Freshly painted and ready to move into this might be the one for you to call home. Low maintenance. Tons of storage and closet space. Big rooms and tall ceilings. The master bedroom is on first floor. Garage to keep you car warm in the winter. Close to town for convenience.

For open house information, contact Bradley Bigelow, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20115858)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Somerset, KY
Real Estate
Somerset, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Somerset, KY
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Realtors#Open House#Cooking#Hot Spots
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Somerset Today

Somerset Today

Somerset, KY
253
Followers
322
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy