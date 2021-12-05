Take a look at these homes for sale in Cedar City

(Cedar City, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cedar City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

337 S Sherratt Drive, Cedar City, 84721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in None

Now building in Cedar City! Old Sorrel Ranch offers large single family lots starting at one-quarter acre. Choose from five spacious home plans in traditional, craftsman or farmhouse styles with up to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 3-car or large garage options. Take advantage of all the area has to offer, including biking, hiking, skiing and snowboarding at Brian Head Resort, golfing at scenic Cedar Ridge Golf Course, or fishing, camping, snowmobiling and more at multiple nearby recreation areas. Only 41 lots will be released in this phase contact us today to reserve yours.

549 S 450 W, Cedar City, 84720 2 Beds 1 Bath | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,962 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Location, location,location! Adorable two bedroom home with room to grow in the unfinished basement. Beautiful, mature street near shopping and schools and just 2 blocks from Southern Utah University. Gorgeous mature yard with 2 apple trees, 12x16 shed, deck and nice garden spot with irrigation rights.. Great home. Must see! *WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNITL JULY 26.

4633 S Old Hwy 91, Cedar City, 84721 4 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This great home has possible 2 unit rental space. The property offers open space and gorgeous views! Plenty of acreage to make your dreams come true. Come fall in love today!

2915 N 3800 W, Cedar City, 84721 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great opportunity to live on 10 acres with a well and 5 acre feet of water rights. So many possibilities with this property. Live in the current manufactured home or build your dream home. Possible rental income from the current home. There is a 30x50 metal shop with a cement slab. The property can be divided into two 5 acre parcels.

