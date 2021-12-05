ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Take a look at these homes for sale in Cedar City

Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 5 days ago

(Cedar City, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cedar City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhiis_0dEhXgwS00

337 S Sherratt Drive, Cedar City, 84721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in None

Now building in Cedar City! Old Sorrel Ranch offers large single family lots starting at one-quarter acre. Choose from five spacious home plans in traditional, craftsman or farmhouse styles with up to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 3-car or large garage options. Take advantage of all the area has to offer, including biking, hiking, skiing and snowboarding at Brian Head Resort, golfing at scenic Cedar Ridge Golf Course, or fishing, camping, snowmobiling and more at multiple nearby recreation areas. Only 41 lots will be released in this phase contact us today to reserve yours.

For open house information, contact Choc Shelley D.R. Horton - St. George

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-79613-1086)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1ojU_0dEhXgwS00

549 S 450 W, Cedar City, 84720

2 Beds 1 Bath | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,962 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Location, location,location! Adorable two bedroom home with room to grow in the unfinished basement. Beautiful, mature street near shopping and schools and just 2 blocks from Southern Utah University. Gorgeous mature yard with 2 apple trees, 12x16 shed, deck and nice garden spot with irrigation rights.. Great home. Must see! *WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNITL JULY 26.

For open house information, contact JILL MCKIBBEN, iPRO REALTY NETWORK CEDAR at 435-267-1120

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-224322)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gQ0T_0dEhXgwS00

4633 S Old Hwy 91, Cedar City, 84721

4 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This great home has possible 2 unit rental space. The property offers open space and gorgeous views! Plenty of acreage to make your dreams come true. Come fall in love today!

For open house information, contact BENJAMIN N BATTY, ERA REALTY CENTER at 435-586-2777

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-224052)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXCbx_0dEhXgwS00

2915 N 3800 W, Cedar City, 84721

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great opportunity to live on 10 acres with a well and 5 acre feet of water rights. So many possibilities with this property. Live in the current manufactured home or build your dream home. Possible rental income from the current home. There is a 30x50 metal shop with a cement slab. The property can be divided into two 5 acre parcels.

For open house information, contact BRENNAN MOORE, EXP REALTY SO UTAH at 801-528-6076

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-226310)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Cedar City, UT
Real Estate
Cedar City, UT
Business
City
Cedar City, UT
Local
Utah Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Southern Utah University#Unitl#Realty Network Cedar#Era Realty Center
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
103
Followers
320
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy