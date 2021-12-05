Take a look at these homes for sale in Elizabeth City

(Elizabeth City, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elizabeth City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

628 Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, 27909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,426 Square Feet | Built in 1977

LOTS OF DETAILS. HUGE PANTRY. FABULOUS FAMILY ROOM, SCREENED IN PORCH, BUILT ON STORAGE BUILDING AND BIG GARAGE. VERY NICE HOUSE. AAAR LOCKBOX IS ON THE SIDE GARAGE DOOR.

700 Church Street, Elizabeth City, 27909 3 Beds 3 Baths | $298,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Beautifully restored older home with lots of character. Spacious plan with formal areas and lots of space for entertaining. Large remodeled kitchen with eat in space and upgraded appliances.. Hardwood floors thru out. Basement is heated and cooled. Upgraded plumbing and electric. Sunroom. Custom window treatments thru out. Primary Bedroom with Dressing Rm and ensuite. Newer vinyl windows. Finished 3rd floor

1110 Reid Drive, Elizabeth City, 27909 5 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This home features an in-law suite and 3 BR downstairs & a bonus room upstairs that can be used as an additional BR as well as 3 full baths.Kitchen has granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Carpet,roof & dehumidifier 4 yrs old, driveway 3 yrs old. 2 HVAC units, 1 replaced in 2018. Chain link fenced back yard w/2 double access gates & 1 walk thru gate. There is a pool connection with a separate panel box. Large deck off the kitchen & concrete patio perfect for entertaining. Utility room & mud room with patio entrance. Media room could be used as a den, office, or playroom.

102 Sydney Way, Elizabeth City, 27909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $228,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come see this MOVE-IN READY home before it's gone! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located just off of Hwy 17. Open Kitchen and dinning area, with lots of cabinets, and large center island. Tray ceiling in primary bedroom. Beautifully maintained, and ready for the perfect family! Playground equipment and storage shed convey!

