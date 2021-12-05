House hunt Sandusky: See what’s on the market now

(Sandusky, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sandusky will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9720 Mason Rd, Berlin Heights, 44814 3 Beds 1 Bath | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Welcome home! Wake up and enjoy the true country living of Erie County. This single family home has been in the same family since it was built. It contains 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom and sits on 1 acre. Renovated and brought back to life in 2021. Owners installed new flooring throughout the house along with a new kitchen and bathroom. The electrical box was also replaced. Sit out on the reconditioned deck and enjoy the peaceful view. The house was most recently converted from well water to public water along with a new septic tank. The hot water tank was replaced in 2020. Home has all electric baseboard heaters. Garage was built in 2007 along with a new roof and siding on the house.

For open house information, contact Doug Baldwin, Russell Real Estate Services at 440-282-4444

731 Cedar Point Rd, Sandusky, 44870 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 1920

The Lake House at Cedar Point is an investment opportunity you don't want to miss. This property offers a proven ROI approaching six figures and beyond in a highly sought after market, as well as high quality construction that will pay dividends in the future & is LOMA certified. This is an approved short term rental property that offers high occupancy, is well thought out and appointed with every room offering spectacular views of the water. No detail has been overlooked from keeping the kids entertained to allowing the adults some much needed down time by the water. The property offers 4 well appointed bedrooms plus a separate guest house that will accommodate even the most demanding clientele. It also includes a separate gaming building for the kids or those young at heart that is separate from the main home to allow for some space and relaxation. Sale includes two lots one with the home on the bay and also a lake front lot. Please see 1. home features and 2. home description.

For open house information, contact Peter S Grant, Keller Williams Elevate at 440-572-1200

385 Lakewood Dr, Lakeside-Marblehead, 43440 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,648 Square Feet | Built in 2016

The Ultimate in Waterfront Living! Enjoy the Luxury Resort Lifestyle in the Private Gated Reserve at Bay Point! Spectacular Views of Cedar Point and the Marblehead Coastline! Dramatic 2 Story Turret Foyer has Curved Staircase with Marina Views. Towering 32x19 Two Story Great Room/Dining Room Combo with Coffered Ceiling, Stone FP & Wall of Windows overlooking Lake Erie. Kitchen with Large Island Open to Wine Bar Area with Brick Walls. First Floor Master Bedroom with Luxury Bath & Access to a Screened Porch with Stone FP. Ride the Elevator to the Second Floor with 3 Additional Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths Plus an Enormous 25x24 Two Story Bunk Room with Custom Wood Beamed Ceiling. Entertain Guests Outdoors with 2 Patios, Screened Porches, Built-In Firepit all Overlooking Lake Erie's Awesome Views! Bay Point Resort Offers Numerous Amenities Including Beautiful Sandy Beaches, Restaurant, Convenient Store, Tiki Bars & 805 Slip Marina. All Homeowners have Access to Clubhouse with Fitness Center & Pool.

For open house information, contact Gregory Erlanger, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

3008 Angels Pointe Dr, Sandusky, 44870 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,484 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This 2019 Custom built home is nothing less than stunning! Situated with a beautiful scenic view, this home is bright, open and spacious. With 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms this home has been meticulously designed, engineered and finished - from the wide plank wood floors, beautiful ceramic details and designer upgrades - this home will impress! The first level offers 10' ceilings throughout, a formal dining room and living room that can also double as a study, get room with a corner fireplace and oversized glass atrium doors overlooking the patio and backyard. On the main floor is the Owners suite that features a lit tray ceiling and a luxury bath, tile shower and oversized vanity. A secondary bedroom is also on the main level and the main bath. The kitchen features built in appliances as well as gorgeous granite countertops and a tile backsplash. The massive laundry room also doubles as a mudroom and additional storage. Upstairs you will find another retreat for your guests as the oversized 3rd bedroom is private and tucked away with another full bathroom. Plenty of attic and storage. Do not miss this opportunity to enjoy the Lake life and have your little slice of paradise. Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Maria T Pettet, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211