House hunt Port Huron: See what’s on the market now

(Port Huron, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port Huron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5010 West Water St, Port Huron, 48049 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,353 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This home is the perfect fit for the active family with a large fenced yard, large deck surrounding a semi in ground pool, 2 car garage, separate 1.5 car garage and shed for storing lawn and gardening tools. The home is perfectly located close to schools and shopping.

For open house information, contact William Harris, Coldwell Banker Professionals Port Huron at 810-987-1424

719 Garfield, Port Huron, 48060 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 996 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This home is in an amazing location within walking distance of schools, parks and the waterfront. You can see the water from the sidewalk. Fenced -in back yard great for pets and family entertaining. Detached garage with private drive/alley that provides lots of storage. Freshly painted and just uncovered beautiful original hardwoods.

For open house information, contact Shawn Debuf, Coldwell Banker Professionals Port Huron at 810-987-1424

1230 Young, Port Huron, 48060 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Come check out this quaint ranch style home! Perfect for a first time buyer! Fresh paint throughout, full basement, & close to downtown.

For open house information, contact Randall Wilkinson, KW Platinum Port Huron at 810-385-0600

2617 Cherry, Port Huron, 48060 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Condominium | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Don’t miss your opportunity to own this beautiful condo for under $100,000. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a possible 3rd bedroom in the finished basement this condo will suit all your needs. With exterior maintenance included in monthly dues you will save time and be able to enjoy the multiple parks within walking distance. Schedule your showing today!!!!

For open house information, contact Robert Montgomery, J L Smith Realty LLC at 810-650-3801