ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

House hunt Port Huron: See what’s on the market now

Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Port Huron, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port Huron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzs1n_0dEhXbWp00

5010 West Water St, Port Huron, 48049

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,353 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This home is the perfect fit for the active family with a large fenced yard, large deck surrounding a semi in ground pool, 2 car garage, separate 1.5 car garage and shed for storing lawn and gardening tools. The home is perfectly located close to schools and shopping.

For open house information, contact William Harris, Coldwell Banker Professionals Port Huron at 810-987-1424

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50057806)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKLGU_0dEhXbWp00

719 Garfield, Port Huron, 48060

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 996 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This home is in an amazing location within walking distance of schools, parks and the waterfront. You can see the water from the sidewalk. Fenced -in back yard great for pets and family entertaining. Detached garage with private drive/alley that provides lots of storage. Freshly painted and just uncovered beautiful original hardwoods.

For open house information, contact Shawn Debuf, Coldwell Banker Professionals Port Huron at 810-987-1424

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50059298)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSls4_0dEhXbWp00

1230 Young, Port Huron, 48060

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Come check out this quaint ranch style home! Perfect for a first time buyer! Fresh paint throughout, full basement, & close to downtown.

For open house information, contact Randall Wilkinson, KW Platinum Port Huron at 810-385-0600

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50059297)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edwye_0dEhXbWp00

2617 Cherry, Port Huron, 48060

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Condominium | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Don’t miss your opportunity to own this beautiful condo for under $100,000. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a possible 3rd bedroom in the finished basement this condo will suit all your needs. With exterior maintenance included in monthly dues you will save time and be able to enjoy the multiple parks within walking distance. Schedule your showing today!!!!

For open house information, contact Robert Montgomery, J L Smith Realty LLC at 810-650-3801

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50061227)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Port Huron, MI
Port Huron, MI
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Art#Fresh Paint#J L Smith Realty Llc
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron, MI
166
Followers
323
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port Huron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy