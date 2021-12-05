Check out these Walla Walla homes on the market

(Walla Walla, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Walla Walla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

907 W Birch Street, Walla Walla, 99362 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Two bedroom one bath home close to downtown Walla Walla. Large level lot with two outbuildings. On demand hot water system. Basement for additional storage. Wood floors and a lot of potential. Alley access. Potential to add garage on lot.

1712 Durant St, Walla Walla, 99362 5 Beds 3 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,624 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Marketing RemarksDelightful on Durant Street! Enjoy this lovely & spacious home on a large lot with a fully fenced back yard in a very quiet neighborhood. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,624 square feet on .49 acres of land. Lush and mature trees and landscaping surround this stately home with its private backyard. The kitchen has been updated with all new s/s appliances and lovely hardwood cabinets & granite countertops. Enjoy the open concept floor plan and large windows that let in ample sunshine. The living room, dining room and kitchen flow seamlessly together. The master is on the main level and has an en-suite bathroom. The lower level has an enormous family room with a fireplace, large windows, and lovely ship lap accent walls. Make your appt today!

52015 Seven Hills Rd, Milton-Freewater, 97862 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,420 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Windrow Vineyards has a special place in Walla Walla wine lore as one of the AVA's earliest commercial vineyard (1986), w/additional varietals added in 1996-2008. The property has a 2000-case winery/tasting room with terrific views of the Blue Mtns and the Walla Walla Valley. The 2 bed/2.5 bath residence allows for entertaining with an open space kitchen, dining room, living room opening up to covered patio with a stone pizza oven. Currently a popular VRBO. Info Packet available upon request.

111 Boyer Dr, Walla Walla, 99362 4 Beds 1 Bath | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in None

Come & see this amazingly remodeled home at 111 Boyer Dr. The home has 4 bedrooms and is all newly refinished - new hardwood floors upstairs, a completely new kitchen with s/s appliances, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash & updated bathroom on the main level. The lower level is finished and remodeled. A beautiful wood stair case leads you to a landing space for studying. The living space in the basement is spacious and is highlighted with a beautiful ship lap wall with an electric fireplace. There is a bedroom with an egress window as well as an office. Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a large covered back patio for entertaining. Plenty of storage with this home. Make your appointment for a private showing today!

