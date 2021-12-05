ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Take a look at these homes on the market in Shawnee

Shawnee News Watch
 5 days ago

(Shawnee, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Shawnee. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

43920 Ok-9 Highway, Tecumseh, 74873

5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,026 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful home (on 32.5 acres) tucked away from the hustle and bustle of city life while remaining easily accessible; located right off of Highway 9 in Tecumseh. Enjoy your morning coffee in the huge covered patio or on the upstairs deck with breathtaking views of the vineyard and property. With multiple barns, outbuildings, and a beautiful garden this property is breathtaking! Don't let these amateur photos fool you! This property is very large and gorgeous. Professional photos are to come showing the true beauty of this property. So don't waste any time, call today! OPTION: Seller willing to separate and looking into the option. Home and 12 acres would potentially be offered for $389,000. 405-830-3251 *Buyer to verify all school information. *Square footage per tax accessor and is to be verified.

For open house information, contact Sarah Schatz, Chamberlain Realty LLC at 405-300-0543

401 N Pesotum Avenue, Shawnee, 74801

3 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great opportunity to own a 3 bedroom home on a corner lot at a great price! Spacious living room that leads into the kitchen. Kitchen comes with appliances ( gas stove and refrigerator). House has central heat and air. 2 car detached garage for extra storage. Large back yard with a wooden privacy fence in the front and side. This would make a great starter home or investment opportunity.

For open house information, contact Hannah Parris-Smith, Berkshire Hathaway-Benchmark at 405-275-8182

1527 N Pennsylvania Avenue, Shawnee, 74804

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Freshly updated, brick home in the ever popular Town and Country Addition located in the heart of Shawnee! Lots of new throughout include but is not limited to new paint, new flooring, new fixtures, tile backsplash, stove, dishwasher and so much more! Large, fenced back yard with wood deck overlooking treelined property line. Close to shopping, dining, medical facilities and easy highway access make this home a great consideration when looking to move. Whether you are moving up or downsizing, this home's features will make for a smooth transition. 3 bed, 1.5 baths, 2 living areas and 2-car attached garage. Place on your showing list today!

For open house information, contact Jenifer Stevenson, Berkshire Hathaway-Benchmark at 405-275-8182

1303 Sherry Lane, Shawnee, 74801

3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Buyer to verify school district. Check out this excellent investment opportunity! 3/1 with fenced yard and garage. cash only. no utilities are currently on.

For open house information, contact Jamey Holmes, Chamberlain Realty LLC at 405-300-0543

